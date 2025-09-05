Arab Strap will headline the 2025 Outwith Festival music all-dayer. | Kat Gollock

Arab Strap, The Twilight Sad and Sergeant are among acts on the line-up for Outwith Festival’s Live Music All-Dayer on Saturday, September 6.

Arab Strap are set to headline a day of live music as part of Outwith Festival in Dunfermline tomorrow.

The Scottish band are just one of many acts set to perform during day four of the volunteer run festival in Fife.

With four stages spread across Dunfemline’s Glen Pavilion and Pittencrieff Park, the Live Music All-Dayer will kick off from noon both in and outdoors.

So if you’re planning on heading along, here’s everything you need to know about the Outwith All-Dayer, from what the weather will be like to stage times and more.

Where to collect Outwith Festival All-Dayer wristband

If you’re heading along to Outwith Festival for day of live music, you will first need to head to the Box Office at the Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park which will open at 1pm.

The final two days of Dunfermline Outwith Festival will take place this weekend. | Cath Ruane

Outwith Festival line-up and stage times

There are four stages at Outwith All-Dayer, with the first acts taking to the stage from 12pm.

With Arab Strap set to headline, here is the full Outwith All-Dayer line-up, with stage times.

Pavilion Stage (Indoor)

Siobhan Wilson : 2pm to 2.30pm

: 2pm to 2.30pm Gulp : 3.15pm to 4pm

: 3.15pm to 4pm Haiver : 4.50pm to 5.35pm

: 4.50pm to 5.35pm The Twilight Sad (stripped back) : 6.40pm to 7.40pm

: 6.40pm to 7.40pm Arab Strap: 9.15pm to 10.45pm

Amphitheatre Stage (Outdoor)

The Froobz : 2.40pm to 4.10pm

: 2.40pm to 4.10pm Connor Liam Byrne : 4.10pm to 4.40pm

: 4.10pm to 4.40pm The Twistettes : 5.45pm to 6.30pm

: 5.45pm to 6.30pm Sergeant: 7.50pm to 9pm

Acoustic Stage (Indoor)

James Low : 2.30pm to 3pm

: 2.30pm to 3pm Lori J : 4pm to 4.30pm

: 4pm to 4.30pm Dovv : 5.35pm to 6.05pm

: 5.35pm to 6.05pm Niamh Corkey: 7.40pm to 8.10pm

Picnic Stage (Outdoor stage by Pittencrieff House)

The Super Moons : 12pm to 12.30pm

: 12pm to 12.30pm Nick Shane : 1pm to 1.30pm

: 1pm to 1.30pm The Joshua Hotel : 2pm to 2.30pm

: 2pm to 2.30pm Quiet Years : 3pm to 3.30pm

: 3pm to 3.30pm Abigail Pryde : 4pm to 4.30pm

: 4pm to 4.30pm The Bucky Bombs : 5pm to 5.30pm

: 5pm to 5.30pm Robyn Smith: 6pm to 6.45pm

Also taking place at Pittencrieff Park is the Dunfermline City Artisan Market, with food and drink stalls, fairground rides from Codona’s and more.

Can I still buy tickets for Outwith All-Dayer?

Yes there are still tickets to the Outwith Festival All-Dayer. You can either purchase them online, here, or you can head to the Outwith Box Office to buy some at the door on Saturday.

How much are Outwith All-Dayer tickets?

Tickets for Outwith’s All-Dayer in Dunfermline on Saturday will cost £43.13 for general admission.

What will the weather be like in Dunfermline?

For those heading to Dunfermline for a day of live music you are in luck, as the Met Office predicts a good day of weather for the city.

With sunny intervals and temperatures of up to 20C, it is supposed to remain nice until around 8pm, when it will begin to get colder and cloudier.

What else is on during Outwith Festival on Saturday?

There is more than just the All-Dayer on as part of Outwith Festival, with things to do from film screenings to exhibitions and more.

Here are all of the other events on during Outwith on Saturday, September 6: