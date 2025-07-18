Sephra’s £2,500 Sponsorship is Popping the Popcorn for Outwith Festival

Popcorn, passion, and a whole lot of local pride—Kirkcaldy couple David and Cathryn Archer are bringing all three to this year’s Outwith Festival in Dunfermline with a £2,500 sponsorship from their company, Sephra.

The Archers aren’t just business owners—they’re performers too, and long-time supporters of the arts scene in Fife. Now they’re backing the creative community in a big way, helping fuel one of Scotland’s most exciting arts festivals… with popcorn!

Sephra’s story is the stuff of entrepreneurial legend. It all started in David’s garden shed back in 2003, when chocolate fountains were the height of party glamour. Fast forward to today, and Sephra is a global player in the dessert and bakery equipment world, with a U.S. branch, over 30 staff, and a booming popcorn business that’s popping off in stadiums and theatres across the UK.

From Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium to Dundee United’s ground, and from London’s West End to the Edinburgh Playhouse, Sephra popcorn is making fans cheer and audiences crunch. And now, it’s coming to Outwith.

Performer Steve Mason at Outwith

“One of my proudest moments was getting our popcorn into Asda,” said David Archer, Sephra’s founder. “That opened the door to other big retailers—and now we’re thrilled to be part of Outwith Festival. It’s a brilliant celebration of creativity, and we’re proud to support it.”

Festivalgoers can look forward to munching on Sephra popcorn at venues throughout the five-day event, which runs from 3–7 September and features a packed programme of music, art, film, literature, and theatre. This year’s headliners include Arab Strap and The Twilight Sad.

Louise Reid, Trustee and Sponsorship Manager for Outwith Festival, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Sephra on board, an international company that started in Fife. As musicians themselves, David and Cathryn Archer have a real understanding of how important the arts are to this area, not only for supporting local talent but also for building a sense of community.”

The Joy Formidable pictured at a previous Outwith Festival

David Archer, SEPHRA Europe Managing Directorsaid: “It is our pleasure at Sephra to get on board with the fantastic Outwith Festival, which each year goes from strength to strength. My wife Cathryn and I have been involved with performing live music for over 30 years, as such it is something close to our hearts. We are confident that the Festival will be very well received once again, it has another incredible line up of talent. We also hope that all festival goers who pick up a tub of our popcorn very much enjoy it.”

“We have been delighted to have it stocked in a number of theatres, venues and stadia throughout the country, but to have this brilliant collaboration on our own doorstep is the best yet!”