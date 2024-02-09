Noah Kahan is touring the UK. Image: Getty

Following his last sold-out run of shows, Noah Kahan will once again take to the stage in Glasgow – this time as part of a headline arena tour.

The American singer-songwriter will make his first stop on the UK leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour at the OVO Hydro this February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having just released Stick Season (Forever), the final extended version of his album, Kahan last performed in Glasgow at the O2 Academy in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s Glasgow show.

When is Noah Kahan playing Glasgow?

Noah Kahan will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 10.

Noah Kahan support acts

For his Glasgow show, Noah Kahan will be supported by Canadian folk band Wild Rivers.

The three piece is made up of Devan Glover, Khalid Yassein, and Andrew Oliver, with the band known for tracks such as Thinkin' Bout Love.

Are there still tickets available?

There are currently no tickets available for Noah Kahan’s OVO Hydro show, with the gig having sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.

Noah Kahan Glasgow stage times

Timings for Noah Kahan at the OVO Hydro have been confirmed by the venue.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Event start: 8pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While exact timings are subject to change, based on previous shows Wild Rivers are expected to begin their set at 8pm with Noah Kahan likely to begin his performance at 9pm.

Noah Kahan Glasgow setlist

While Kahan has been touring in Australia since the beginning of the year, the star tends to change his setlist from night to night.

Noah Kahan performing in 2019. Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

With special guests such as Dermot Kennedy appearing during his Dublin show and the release of Stick Season (Forever) on February 9th, fans should expect some changes to Noah Kahan’s Glasgow setlist.

The View Between Villages (Snippet Intro) All My Love New Perspective She Calls Me Back Everywhere, Everything No Complaints Your Needs, My Needs Pain is Like Cold Water Maine Growing Sideways Paul Revere Northern Attitude (with Dermot Kennedy) Forever False Confidence Carlo's Song You're Gonna Go Far Orange Juice Dial Drunk

Encore:

19. The View Between Villages (Extended)

20. Stick Season