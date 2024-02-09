All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

Everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s Glasgow show including setlist, support and stage times

Here is everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s OVO Hydro show as part of his Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) tour.
Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:15 GMT
 Comment
Noah Kahan is touring the UK. Image: GettyNoah Kahan is touring the UK. Image: Getty
Noah Kahan is touring the UK. Image: Getty

Following his last sold-out run of shows, Noah Kahan will once again take to the stage in Glasgow – this time as part of a headline arena tour.

The American singer-songwriter will make his first stop on the UK leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour at the OVO Hydro this February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having just released Stick Season (Forever), the final extended version of his album, Kahan last performed in Glasgow at the O2 Academy in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s Glasgow show.

When is Noah Kahan playing Glasgow?

Noah Kahan will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 10.

Noah Kahan support acts

For his Glasgow show, Noah Kahan will be supported by Canadian folk band Wild Rivers.

The three piece is made up of Devan Glover, Khalid Yassein, and Andrew Oliver, with the band known for tracks such as Thinkin' Bout Love.

Are there still tickets available?

There are currently no tickets available for Noah Kahan’s OVO Hydro show, with the gig having sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.

Noah Kahan Glasgow stage times

Timings for Noah Kahan at the OVO Hydro have been confirmed by the venue.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Event start: 8pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While exact timings are subject to change, based on previous shows Wild Rivers are expected to begin their set at 8pm with Noah Kahan likely to begin his performance at 9pm.

Noah Kahan Glasgow setlist

While Kahan has been touring in Australia since the beginning of the year, the star tends to change his setlist from night to night.

Noah Kahan performing in 2019. Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Noah Kahan performing in 2019. Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Noah Kahan performing in 2019. Image: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

With special guests such as Dermot Kennedy appearing during his Dublin show and the release of Stick Season (Forever) on February 9th, fans should expect some changes to Noah Kahan’s Glasgow setlist.

  1. The View Between Villages (Snippet Intro)
  2. All My Love
  3. New Perspective
  4. She Calls Me Back
  5. Everywhere, Everything
  6. No Complaints
  7. Your Needs, My Needs
  8. Pain is Like Cold Water
  9. Maine
  10. Growing Sideways
  11. Paul Revere
  12. Northern Attitude (with Dermot Kennedy)
  13. Forever
  14. False Confidence
  15. Carlo's Song
  16. You're Gonna Go Far
  17. Orange Juice
  18. Dial Drunk

Encore:

19. The View Between Villages (Extended)

20. Stick Season

21. Homesick

Related topics:TicketsGlasgowConcerts
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.