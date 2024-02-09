Everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s Glasgow show including setlist, support and stage times
Following his last sold-out run of shows, Noah Kahan will once again take to the stage in Glasgow – this time as part of a headline arena tour.
The American singer-songwriter will make his first stop on the UK leg of his We’ll All Be Here Forever tour at the OVO Hydro this February.
Having just released Stick Season (Forever), the final extended version of his album, Kahan last performed in Glasgow at the O2 Academy in 2023.
Here’s everything you need to know about Noah Kahan’s Glasgow show.
When is Noah Kahan playing Glasgow?
Noah Kahan will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 10.
Noah Kahan support acts
For his Glasgow show, Noah Kahan will be supported by Canadian folk band Wild Rivers.
The three piece is made up of Devan Glover, Khalid Yassein, and Andrew Oliver, with the band known for tracks such as Thinkin' Bout Love.
Are there still tickets available?
There are currently no tickets available for Noah Kahan’s OVO Hydro show, with the gig having sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.
Noah Kahan Glasgow stage times
Timings for Noah Kahan at the OVO Hydro have been confirmed by the venue.
Doors open: 6.30pm
Event start: 8pm
Show ends: 10.30pm
While exact timings are subject to change, based on previous shows Wild Rivers are expected to begin their set at 8pm with Noah Kahan likely to begin his performance at 9pm.
Noah Kahan Glasgow setlist
While Kahan has been touring in Australia since the beginning of the year, the star tends to change his setlist from night to night.
With special guests such as Dermot Kennedy appearing during his Dublin show and the release of Stick Season (Forever) on February 9th, fans should expect some changes to Noah Kahan’s Glasgow setlist.
- The View Between Villages (Snippet Intro)
- All My Love
- New Perspective
- She Calls Me Back
- Everywhere, Everything
- No Complaints
- Your Needs, My Needs
- Pain is Like Cold Water
- Maine
- Growing Sideways
- Paul Revere
- Northern Attitude (with Dermot Kennedy)
- Forever
- False Confidence
- Carlo's Song
- You're Gonna Go Far
- Orange Juice
- Dial Drunk
Encore:
19. The View Between Villages (Extended)
20. Stick Season
21. Homesick
