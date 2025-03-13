Mumford and Sons Glasgow presales and prices: How to get ticket's to the band's Hydro gig
Folksy rock band Mumford and Sons are coming to Glasgow as part of their 2025 tour.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Mumford and Sons playing in Scotland?
Mumford and Sons will be playing at the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, December 2.
They will be touring the UK and the EU throughout the year.
Are there any age restrictions at the Mumford and Sons concert?
For the seating section, over 8s only, with under 16s accompanied by an adult, meaning someone over the age of 18.
For the standing section, over 14s only, and again, with under 16s accompanied by an adult.
When do tickets for Mumford and Sons go on sale?
Tickets go on sale for Mumford and Songs at the Hydro on March 20 at 10 am.
The tickets are priced between £54.80 and £111.55.
There is a ticket limit of 4 people.
OVO Live presale tickets go on sale on March 18 at 10 am.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.