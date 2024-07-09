On what would have been his 50th birthday, Baroness Lawrence (pictured) alongside the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation are to celebrate his life with "More Life - Pass The Mic" in September 2024 (Credit: Live Nation/SLDF/Getty) | Live Nation/SLDF/Getty

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On what would have been his 50th, music comes together to celebrate Stephen Lawrence

The Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation has announced an all-star celebration in London.

“More Life - Pass The Mic” is set to take place at The O2 on the day Lawrence would have turned 50.

Here’s who has been announced so far and how to get tickets ahead of the celebration of Stephen Lawrence.

The life of Stephen Lawrence is set to be celebrated on what would have been his 50th birthday with the announcement of More Life - Pass The Mic at London’s The O2.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revealed earlier today by both the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and Live Nation, the event is being touted as a “once-in-a-generation musical event” to take place on September 13 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Featuring internationally acclaimed live performers, special guests, and hosts, the event will bring together a curated line-up of generation-defining artists representing the future of Stephen’s legacy.”

Leading a coalition of Black leaders and allies from across the music industry and beyond, SLDF is supported by Live Nation, Metropolis, The O2, and AEG Presents in staging and promoting this event.

On what would have been his 50th birthday, Baroness Lawrence (pictured) alongside the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation are to celebrate his life with "More Life - Pass The Mic" in September 2024 (Credit: Live Nation/SLDF/Getty) | Live Nation/SLDF/Getty

As part of a collaboration with major record labels such as Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, 0207 Def Jam, and media partners BBC 1Xtra, Spotify, and YouTube, all partners have pledged to curate a lineup that will bridge Stephen's narrative with the upcoming generation, solidifying his legacy in history.

Speaking about the event, Baroness Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence’s mother and Founder of SLDF, commented: “Music has the power to touch people's hearts and inspire shifts in how they view themselves and the world around them, much like Stephen did for those who knew and loved him, and the many who only know his story.”

“The 13th of September will be a time for reflection and celebration and a moment to uplift the beauty and brilliance of our community. Together, we can make a collective commitment to building a kinder, more equitable society in Stephen's name.”

Who has been confirmed so far for More Life - Pass The Mic?

More names are set to be confirmed in the weeks ahead when tickets are on sale, however according to the poster for the event, the following artists will be involved in More Life - Pass The Mic:

When are tickets on sale for More Life - Pass The Mic?

Presale access

Those who have access to Metropolis Presales will be able to purchase tickets from July 11 2024 at 10am until July 12 2024 at 9:00am