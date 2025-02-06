MOBO Awards 2025: Nominees. performers, hosts, tickets and how to watch the ceremony
First held in 1996, when the big winners included Goldie, Gabrielle and Lionel Richie, the MOBO Awards celebrate the very best in Black music - both in Britain and further afield.
This year, Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Central Cee, Bashy, Ghetts and Odeal lead the way with three nominations apiece.
The night is likely to feature a string of unique performances, with past appearances at the ceremony from the likes of Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Sade, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Usher and Rihanna.
Here's what you need to know about the 2025 event.
When are the MOBO Awards?
The 27th MOBO Awards will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at Newcastle’s Utility Arena.
Who is presenting the MOBO Awards?
Eddie Kadi and Indiyah Polack have been chosen to present the awards ceremony.
Kadi is a comedian perhaps best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. A passionate advocate for African music, he hosts The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra every week and has also toured as a host with the likes of Wizkid, Lauryn Hill and Burna Boy.
Polack got her big break in 2022 on Series 8 of Love Island and since then her career has gone from strength to strength having co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, The Morning After with Sam Thompson, and numerous television appearances including being a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun.
Eddie Kadi said: “The MOBO Awards is a big part of British music culture and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this year’s ceremony with Indiyah. There are so many incredible artists nominated and the show is going to reflect the incredible range of the MOBO Awards – from hip hop to dancehall and more surprises to come! Watch this space. We can’t wait to bring the party to Newcastle where we know the energy is going to be electric!”
Indiyah Polack added: “I’m so excited to be back co-hosting the MOBO Awards for the second year. We’re going to bring a show like no other before to Newcastle, celebrating the richness of Black music and culture. You can expect some incredible red carpet looks, amazing live performances and of course, great vibes from Eddie and I.”
Who is performing at the 2025 MOBO Awards?
A host of acts have been announced to perform at the ceremony, including the following:
- Odeal
- DJ Ace
- Jaz Karis
- Nao
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Shola Ama
- Darkoo
- Nova Twins
- DJ AG
- Pozer
- LeoStayTrill
- Spice
- Krept & Konan
- Bashy
Can I get a ticket for the MOBO Awards?
There are still tickets available for the ceremony here, starting at just £24.
How can I watch the MOBO Awards?
If you haven't managed to get a ticket for the ceremony you can still see all the action live on the MOBOs YouTube channel here from around 9pm. Highlights will then be broadcast on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday, February 21.
Who has been nominated for a MOBO this year?
Here are the MOBO 2025 nominations in full:
Best Male Act
- Bashy
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best Female Act In Association With Got2b
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive
- Cleo Sol - Gold
- Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
- Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying
- Sampha - Lahai
- Skrapz - Reflection
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - ‘band4band’
- Chase & Status, Stormzy - ‘backbone’
- Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - ‘favourite Girl’
- Jordan Adetunji - ‘kehlani’
- Leostaytrill - ‘pink Lemonade’
- Odeal - ‘soh-Soh’
Best Newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
- Myles Smith
- Odeal
- Pozer
Video Of The Year In Association With Lner
- Meekz - ‘mini Me's’ (Directed By Kc Locke)
- Mnelia - ‘my Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)
- Raye - ‘genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)
- Sampha - ‘only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)
- Skepta - ‘gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)
- Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - ‘hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)
Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Odeal
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
- Alt Blk Era
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best Grime Act Supported By Trench
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Scorcher
Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1xtra
- Bashy
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best Drill Act
- 163margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-Trap
- Pozer
Best International Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Beyonce
- Glorilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
- Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders
- Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost
- Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders
- Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie
- Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell
- Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire
- Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy
- Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell
- Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love
- Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell
Best Media Personality
- 90's Baby Show
- Aj Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- Yg Marley
Best Jazz Act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best Producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Juls
- M1onthebeat
- P2j
- Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
- Annatoria
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan & New Ye
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.