MOBO Awards 2025: Nominees. performers, hosts, tickets and how to watch the ceremony

The Nova Twins will be performing at this year's MOBO Awards. | Getty Images For MOBO

One of the year's biggest British music awards ceremonies will be held in Newcastle later this month.

First held in 1996, when the big winners included Goldie, Gabrielle and Lionel Richie, the MOBO Awards celebrate the very best in Black music - both in Britain and further afield.

This year, Jorja Smith, Cleo Sol, Central Cee, Bashy, Ghetts and Odeal lead the way with three nominations apiece.

The night is likely to feature a string of unique performances, with past appearances at the ceremony from the likes of Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Sade, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Usher and Rihanna.

Here's what you need to know about the 2025 event.

When are the MOBO Awards?

The 27th MOBO Awards will be held on Tuesday, February 18, at Newcastle’s Utility Arena.

Who is presenting the MOBO Awards?

Eddie Kadi and Indiyah Polack have been chosen to present the awards ceremony.

Kadi is a comedian perhaps best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. A passionate advocate for African music, he hosts The Official UK Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra every week and has also toured as a host with the likes of Wizkid, Lauryn Hill and Burna Boy.

Polack got her big break in 2022 on Series 8 of Love Island and since then her career has gone from strength to strength having co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, The Morning After with Sam Thompson, and numerous television appearances including being a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun.

Eddie Kadi said: “The MOBO Awards is a big part of British music culture and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this year’s ceremony with Indiyah. There are so many incredible artists nominated and the show is going to reflect the incredible range of the MOBO Awards – from hip hop to dancehall and more surprises to come! Watch this space. We can’t wait to bring the party to Newcastle where we know the energy is going to be electric!”

Indiyah Polack added: “I’m so excited to be back co-hosting the MOBO Awards for the second year. We’re going to bring a show like no other before to Newcastle, celebrating the richness of Black music and culture. You can expect some incredible red carpet looks, amazing live performances and of course, great vibes from Eddie and I.”

Who is performing at the 2025 MOBO Awards?

A host of acts have been announced to perform at the ceremony, including the following:

Odeal

DJ Ace

Jaz Karis

Nao

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Shola Ama

Darkoo

Nova Twins

DJ AG

Pozer

LeoStayTrill

Spice

Krept & Konan

Bashy

Can I get a ticket for the MOBO Awards?

There are still tickets available for the ceremony here, starting at just £24.

How can I watch the MOBO Awards?

If you haven't managed to get a ticket for the ceremony you can still see all the action live on the MOBOs YouTube channel here from around 9pm. Highlights will then be broadcast on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday, February 21.

Who has been nominated for a MOBO this year?

Here are the MOBO 2025 nominations in full:

Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act In Association With Got2b

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling Or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby - ‘band4band’

Chase & Status, Stormzy - ‘backbone’

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior - ‘favourite Girl’

Jordan Adetunji - ‘kehlani’

Leostaytrill - ‘pink Lemonade’

Odeal - ‘soh-Soh’

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year In Association With Lner

Meekz - ‘mini Me's’ (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia - ‘my Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye - ‘genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha - ‘only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta - ‘gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner - ‘hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act Supported By Kiss Fm

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act Supported By Trench

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act Supported By Bbc Radio 1xtra

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyonce

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book Ii: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

90's Baby Show

Aj Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel