Hollywood a-lister Michael Shannon is known for his intense performances in films like Take Shelter, Knives Out, Mud and Man of Steel.

He’s twice been nominated for an Oscar, thanks to his roles in Revolutionary Road and Nocturnal Animals, and is rated as one of the best character actors of his generation.

But this week he swapped the glamour of Hollywood for Glasgow’s Garage venue, as he belted out songs by his favourite band - R.E.M.

Shannon has branched out into singing in recent years, teaming up with musician Jason Narducy who, amongst many other things, inspired Dave Grohl to become involved in the music industry.

Their first European tour is seeing them play ‘Fables of the Reconstruction’ in full to mark its 40th anniversary, along with a second set of R.E.M. b-sides, deep cuts and fan favourites.

Far from being a typical vanity project, Shannon is a talented singer whose interpretations of R.E.M. songs work incredibly well.

He also has the blessing of the band. When he performed at R.E.M.’s hometown of Athens, Georgia, last year on his Murmer tour all four members came on stage to perform - the first time they had been on a stage together since breaking up.

And in Glasgow, R.E.M. manager Bertis Downs turned up to enjoy the show.

Here are 14 pictures of the gig.

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy played:

Feeling Gravitys Pull

Maps and Legends

Driver 8

Life and How to Live It

Old Man Kensey

Can't Get There From Here

Green Grow the Rushes

Kohoutek

Auctioneer

Good Advices

Wendell Gee

Femme Fatale

Romance

Strange

New Test Leper

Bandwagon

Gardening at Night

1,000,000

World Leader Pretend

Moral Kiosk

Daysleeper

Let Me In

Sitting Still

Cuyahoga

Crazy

Radio Free Europe

Pretty Persuasion

Shades Michael Shannon took to the stage in sunglasses and baseball cap.

Casual dress He stripped down to a tshirt for the second half of the set.

Biggest fan The Holywood actor was in town to play songs by his favourite band - R.E.M.

Partners in crime Shannon started the project with Superchunk's Jason Narducy.