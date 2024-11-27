Mhairi Black Scottish Tour: Former MP takes sell-out Fringe show on the road - dates and tickets

Mhairi Black is touring Scotland next year. | Contributed

A hit show that splices the worlds of standup comedy and Scottish politics is going on tour.

Following a sell-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mhairi Black is set to take hit show ‘Politics Isn’t For Me’ on a Scottish tour this spring, offering audiences around the country a sneak peek at what life is really like in Westminster.

After becoming the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20, the show sees Mhairi embrace her dark sense of humour as she reflects on her time in Westminster and presents a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics.

Making her solo debut at the Fringe in August this year with Gilded Balloon, Mhairi will now tour the show around Scotland, including stops Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Ayr, the Isle of Skye and a special hometown show in Paisley.

Mhairi Black said, “Performing this show at the Edinburgh Fringe proved to be a lot of fun, so I’m really excited to get the chance to share a bit of that fun around Scotland. Particularly for people who weren’t able to travel or get a ticket to the Fringe.”

The ex-politician takes on everything from anxiety and archaic rules in Westminster with her trademark unfiltered honesty and West coast humour as she challenges misconceptions about politics and reflects on almost a decade in public life.

The rave show entertained sold out audiences during 2024’s Fringe as Mhairi took to the stage at Gilded Balloon at the Museum to pull back the curtain on life in Westminster and address some of the scandals and headlines that come with a life in politics.

From camaraderie in unexpected places to cybersecurity threats from her own family, Politics Isn’t For Me encompasses the highs, lows and absurdities of modern politics.

Mhairi Black: Politics Isn’t For Me, 2025 tour dates:

13th + 14th March - Glasgow, Òran Mór

21st March - Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre

4th April - Largs, Barrfields Theatre

5th April - Paisley, Paisley Town Hall

10th April - Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld Theatre

11th April - St. Andrews, The Byre Theatre

18th April - Campbeltown, Victoria Hall

19th April - Dunoon, Queen's Hall

24th April - Ullapool, MacPhail Centre

25th April - Oban , Corran Hall

1st May - Arbroath, Webster Memorial Theatre

2nd May - Greenock, Beacon Arts Centre

3rd May - Inverness, Eden Court

4th May - Isle of Skye, LAS Port Righ

9th May - Peebles, Eastgate Theatre

15th May - Haddington, Corn Exchange

16th May - Kelso, Tait Hall

20th May - Edinburgh - The Lyceum