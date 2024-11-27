Mhairi Black Scottish Tour: Former MP takes sell-out Fringe show on the road - dates and tickets
Following a sell-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mhairi Black is set to take hit show ‘Politics Isn’t For Me’ on a Scottish tour this spring, offering audiences around the country a sneak peek at what life is really like in Westminster.
After becoming the youngest person ever elected to the House of Commons at the age of 20, the show sees Mhairi embrace her dark sense of humour as she reflects on her time in Westminster and presents a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics.
Making her solo debut at the Fringe in August this year with Gilded Balloon, Mhairi will now tour the show around Scotland, including stops Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness, Ayr, the Isle of Skye and a special hometown show in Paisley.
Mhairi Black said, “Performing this show at the Edinburgh Fringe proved to be a lot of fun, so I’m really excited to get the chance to share a bit of that fun around Scotland. Particularly for people who weren’t able to travel or get a ticket to the Fringe.”
The ex-politician takes on everything from anxiety and archaic rules in Westminster with her trademark unfiltered honesty and West coast humour as she challenges misconceptions about politics and reflects on almost a decade in public life.
The rave show entertained sold out audiences during 2024’s Fringe as Mhairi took to the stage at Gilded Balloon at the Museum to pull back the curtain on life in Westminster and address some of the scandals and headlines that come with a life in politics.
From camaraderie in unexpected places to cybersecurity threats from her own family, Politics Isn’t For Me encompasses the highs, lows and absurdities of modern politics.
Mhairi Black: Politics Isn’t For Me, 2025 tour dates:
13th + 14th March - Glasgow, Òran Mór
21st March - Aberdeen, Tivoli Theatre
4th April - Largs, Barrfields Theatre
5th April - Paisley, Paisley Town Hall
10th April - Cumbernauld, Cumbernauld Theatre
11th April - St. Andrews, The Byre Theatre
18th April - Campbeltown, Victoria Hall
19th April - Dunoon, Queen's Hall
24th April - Ullapool, MacPhail Centre
25th April - Oban , Corran Hall
1st May - Arbroath, Webster Memorial Theatre
2nd May - Greenock, Beacon Arts Centre
3rd May - Inverness, Eden Court
4th May - Isle of Skye, LAS Port Righ
9th May - Peebles, Eastgate Theatre
15th May - Haddington, Corn Exchange
16th May - Kelso, Tait Hall
20th May - Edinburgh - The Lyceum
You can buy tickets here.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.