Former SNP MP Mhairi Black delivers 'brutal' verdict to John Swinney and says Kate Forbes' views 'archaic' and 'extreme'

Mhari Black, who stepped down as a MP at the general election, has made some big calls about the SNP and its Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Former SNP MP Mhairi Black has said the views of Kate Forbes on gay marriage are "archaic" and "quite extreme".

The former MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South said the Deputy First Minister's views risked alienating young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with The Sunday Post newspaper, Ms Black also said the SNP needed to "get its house in order", suggesting debate within the party had been stifled.

The views of Kate Forbes (left) have been attacked by former SNP MP Mhairi Black

She spoke ahead of the start of her run of Edinburgh Fringe shows, which are titled Politics Isn't for Me.

Ms Black told the newspaper: "We all remember Kate Forbes' interview where she said she wouldn't have supported gay marriage and doesn't think people should have kids out of wedlock.

"[They are] basically really archaic and, in my opinion, quite extreme views. That is out of step with what the SNP has stood for and where the SNP has attracted so much support. It's because it has been this progressive force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been wanting to take Scotland into the 21st century and wanting to be inclusive.

"If you then start endorsing the sort of views Kate Forbes was saying, voluntarily, on camera, then that's a massive red flag to so many people, particularly young people."

Ms Black added: "The truth is independence won't happen without young people and certainly support for the SNP and success for the SNP won't happen without young people on board."

Ms Forbes' religious views caused controversy during the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, after she said she would not have voted for gay marriage had she been an MSP at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Black, who stood down as an MP at the general election, also said John Swinney needed to be "real and brutal" about the change needed in the SNP.

She said: "Basically the party needs to get its house in order and that's not going to happen unless there is real commitment to it and the leader is making it happen."

There had been a reluctance to talk about anything "uncomfortable" within the SNP, she said.

Commenting on MS Black's remarks, an SNP spokeswoman said: "The SNP has consistently been a moderate, left-of-centre political party that is resolutely focused on delivering for the people of Scotland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it's free prescriptions, free tuition or the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, we are determined to build a better Scotland and work towards Scottish independence.