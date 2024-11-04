Meet Scotland's Moo Deng: Edinburgh Zoo welcomes Haggis the pygmy hippo calf

Published 4th Nov 2024, 12:09 BST
A very special creature has just been welcomed to the world at a Scottish zoo.

A tiny endangered pygmy hippo calf named Haggis was born at Edinburgh Zoo last week.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) say that Haggis arrived on Wednesday, October 30, to parents Otto and Gloria.

It’s their second calf to be born in the zoo, with the first, named Amara, now living in London Zoo as part of the European breeding programme for the endangered species.

Haggis was born on Wednesday, October 30.placeholder image
Haggis was born on Wednesday, October 30. | RZSS

Pygmy hippos are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, primarily Liberia, and are classified as ‘endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) - with just 2,500 estimated to remain in the wild.

It comes months after pygmy hippo Moo Deng become a global sensation at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo, in Thailand.

When the zoo posted photographs of the animal online she quickly became a popular internet meme, with pictures shared millions of times around the world.

It’s led to her becoming the subject of everything from specially-designed cakes and fan art, to a Sephora makeup tutorial.

Moo Deng the pygmy hippo went viral after being born in Thailand earlier this year.placeholder image
Moo Deng the pygmy hippo went viral after being born in Thailand earlier this year. | Getty Images

Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already. The first 30 days are critical for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for now to allow us to keepa close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.”

He added: “While Thailand’s Moo Deng has become a viral global icon, it is important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare. It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild.”

Visitors to the zoo won't be able to see Haggis yet, as she's too young to be given too much attention.placeholder image
Visitors to the zoo won't be able to see Haggis yet, as she's too young to be given too much attention. | RZSS

In celebration of Haggis’ birth, RZSS has launched a prize draw campaign, giving one lucky winner the chance to take part in a unique pygmy hippo experience.

Every entry into the prize draw helps RZSS create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved. Enter for your chance to win at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/baby-pygmy-hippo-experience

Visitors can book zoo ticketsonline in advance and save at edinburghzoo.org.uk/tickets

