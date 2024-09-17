Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo from Thailand, has recently become a viral internet sensation.Moo Deng, a two-month-old female pygmy hippo from Thailand, has recently become a viral internet sensation.
Meet Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo: Here are 15 amazing pictures of the adorable baby animal viral internet sensation

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:43 GMT

The latest internet superstar is a diminuative aquatic animal born in a Thai zoo.

A pygmy hippopotamus has become an unlikley celebrity after going viral online.

Moo Deng was born in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand on July 10, 2024, and quickly became a popular attraction - with hundred of people queueing up each day to catch a glimse of the female calf.

When the zoo posted photographs of the animal online she quickly became a popular internet meme, with pictures shared millions of times around the world.

It’s led to her becoming the subject of everything from specially-designed cakes and fan art, to a Sephora makeup tutorial.

But it’s not all been positive, with some visitors harassing Moo Deng by throwing water and objects at her to wake her up - pygmy hippos are largely nocturnal.

Staff have now installed security cameras to crack down om irresponsible zoo-goers and have instigated a five minute limit to accomodate the huge number of people who want to see her.

Here are adorable 15 pictures of Moo Deng.

Moo Deng was born on July 10, 2024, to parents Jonah and Tony

Moo Deng was born on July 10, 2024, to parents Jonah and Tony | AFP via Getty Images

Moo Deng has become a major draw at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi province.

Moo Deng has become a major draw at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi province. | AFP via Getty Images

Her name was chosen through a public poll, with over 20,000 people voting.

Her name was chosen through a public poll, with over 20,000 people voting. | AFP via Getty Images

The hippo's name, Moo Deng, translates as 'bouncy pork'.

The hippo's name, Moo Deng, translates as 'bouncy pork'. | AFP via Getty Images

