A pygmy hippopotamus has become an unlikley celebrity after going viral online.
Moo Deng was born in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand on July 10, 2024, and quickly became a popular attraction - with hundred of people queueing up each day to catch a glimse of the female calf.
When the zoo posted photographs of the animal online she quickly became a popular internet meme, with pictures shared millions of times around the world.
It’s led to her becoming the subject of everything from specially-designed cakes and fan art, to a Sephora makeup tutorial.
But it’s not all been positive, with some visitors harassing Moo Deng by throwing water and objects at her to wake her up - pygmy hippos are largely nocturnal.
Staff have now installed security cameras to crack down om irresponsible zoo-goers and have instigated a five minute limit to accomodate the huge number of people who want to see her.
Here are adorable 15 pictures of Moo Deng.