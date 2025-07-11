Mànran will return to Innis & Gunn's Edinburgh Fringe Festival takeover on the Mound for 2025. | Contributed

Mànran will play an intimate gig at the Mound as Innis & Gunn take over the area for the 2025 Fringe.

Mànran are to headline a one-off live show in Edinburgh this July, as part of Innis & Gunn’s summer-long Festival Fringe takeover.

As the official beer partner of the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe, the brewery will operate a pop up at the Mound throughout August - with the Scottish trad supergroup to treat fans to an intimate show as part of this year’s events.

It follows Mànran’s surprise set last year, which drew hundreds to the venue.

Taking place on Friday, July 18 the upcoming gig is part of the Brewed by Scotland event series, which puts a spotlight on homegrown talents, with tickets on sale now.

With a rotating line-up of live entertainment on offer from now until August 24, attendees will also be able to enjoy the full range of Innis & Gunn’s beers, alongside Ben Lomond Gin and Lost Orchards Cider.