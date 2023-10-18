The English singer was in town in support of her new album

Maisie Peters launched her latest UK tour in Glasgow.

Earlier this year 23-year-old Maisie Peters became the youngest solo British female artist to have a number one album in the UK with her sophomore record 'The Good Witch'.

So it was no surprise that she was greeted by a 2,500-strong sold-out crowd for the opening night of her UK tour in support of the record, at Glasgow's O2 Academy venue.

Coming on to The Proclaimers' '(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles', she played a crowd-pleasing set mixing the old with the new, including a medley to squeeze a few extra fan favourite tracks into the 90 minute performance.

Here's what Maisie Peters played: