Maisie Peters Glasgow Setlist: Here are all the songs the Good Witch played at the O2 Academy

The English singer was in town in support of her new album

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:40 BST
 Comment
Maisie Peters launched her latest UK tour in Glasgow.Maisie Peters launched her latest UK tour in Glasgow.
Maisie Peters launched her latest UK tour in Glasgow.

Earlier this year 23-year-old Maisie Peters became the youngest solo British female artist to have a number one album in the UK with her sophomore record 'The Good Witch'.

So it was no surprise that she was greeted by a 2,500-strong sold-out crowd for the opening night of her UK tour in support of the record, at Glasgow's O2 Academy venue.

Coming on to The Proclaimers' '(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles', she played a crowd-pleasing set mixing the old with the new, including a medley to squeeze a few extra fan favourite tracks into the 90 minute performance.

Here's what Maisie Peters played:

  1. The Good Witch (Intro)
  2. Coming of Age
  3. Body Better
  4. Love Him I Don't
  5. Wendy
  6. You're Just a Boy (And I'm Kinda the Man)
  7. Watch
  8. John Hughes Movie
  9. Medley: Two Weeks Ago/Worst of You/Night Changes/You Signed Up for This
  10. Run
  11. The Band and I
  12. Not Another Rockstar
  13. Blonde
  14. I'm Trying (Not Friends)
  15. BSC
  16. There It Goes
  17. Cate's Brother
  18. History of Man
  19. Lost the Breakup
