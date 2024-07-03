Shania Twain. Stirling, review: Fresh from Glastonbury, tartan-clad Twain revels in the rain

Canadian songstress took to the Summer Sessions stage

“I want to savour this moment, because it's not going to last forever,” said Shania Twain from Stirling’s new Summer Sessions stage, radiant with transatlantic glamour and glossy hair extensions. “I hope you're all nice and cosy shoulder-to-shoulder.” Two days after her Sunday afternoon ‘legends’ slot at Glastonbury, the Canadian singer headlined on a chilly Scottish summer’s night.

She seemed dazzled by the devotion of a crowd here just for her, admiring the sea of cowboy hats and leopardprint, and gazing out over the scenery. The audience had an even better view, with Stirling Castle immediately behind the stage, despite the unseasonally dreich weather.

Twain’s set reflected her career’s stages, with anything from her 1997 global megahit album Come On Over essentially met with feverish adoration. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You) opened the show on a burst of light-hearted energy, You’re Still the One inspired a mass singalong and That Don’t Impress Me Much kicked the closing section up a gear.

Elsewhere, other songs worked harder for approval, reflecting Twain’s latter career, where a 15-year break from substantial recording has blossomed into re-energised comeback success with last year’s Queen of Me album. Up, her tribute to “positive optimism”, and the sparky I’m Gonna Getcha Good were early highlights amid segments of time-filling conversation.

These included a sweet onstage photo opportunity with a couple of young fans, and a tribute to Scots fashion designer Siobhan McKenzie, who created Twain’s short tartan/leopardprint skirt. The Scots connection continued with nice moments where backing singer and Shotts lad Paul Clark was given centre stage for duets of From This Moment On and Party For Two.

The closing stages became livelier with Rock This Country and the inevitably beloved finale of Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, leaving the crowd on an excited high, although for many a rainy wait in a gridlocked car park which lasted as long as the concert took some shine off the evening.