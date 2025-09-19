Machine Gun Kelly has a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

A superstar rapper is heading out on tour - and he’s heading north of the border.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now styling himself as ‘MGK’, Machine Gun Kelly first rose to prominence with a series of well-received mix tapes between 2007 to 2010.

He then signed with Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records and reached number four in the US charts with debut album Lace Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then there have been six further successful studio albums, most recently this year’s Lost Americana, which was released in August.

And he’s also branched out into television and film acting under the name Colson Baker, as well as finding time for a high-profile relationship with actress Megan Fox and developing a number of feuds with the likes of Eminem and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

He’s now heading out on tour to promote his newest record and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Machine Gun Kelly playing Glasgow?

MGK will be playing Glasgow’s Hydro on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Machine Gun Kelly in Glasgow?

Machine Gun Kelly will be supported by DIY pop singer-songwriter Julia Wolf. The pair have collaborated on a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls song Iris.

Where else is Machine Gun Kelly playing on his UK and Ireland tour?

Here are the full tour dates:

March 5: London, The O2

March 7: Manchester, Co-op Live

March 8: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

March 10: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

March 12: Dublin, 3Arena

How much are tickets to see Machine Gun Kelly in Glasgow?

Tickets will be priced at £47.90 - £93.30 depending on where you are standing or sitting - plus the inevitable booking fee.

When do tickets go on sale for Machine Gun Kelly’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

Tickets go on general sale here at 12noon on Thursday, September 25.

Are there any presales for Machine Gun Kelly’s Glasgow Hydro gig?

As has become common there are a number of ways to get your hands on tickets early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you sign up here you will get access to the fan presale starting at 12noon on Tuesday, September 23.

Customers of OVO Energy will get access to tickets from 12noon on Tuesday, September 23.

Customers of O2 mobile will be able to get tickets via their Priority app from 12noon on Tuesday, September 23.

Sign up to the Live Nation newsletter here and you’ll be able to get access to tickets from 12noon on Wednesday, September 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will also be able to access tickets fom 12noon on Tuesday, September 23, by signing up to the Hydro mailing list here.

And if you’ve ordered his new album you’ll also got a presale for 12noon on Tuesday, September 23.

Finally, if you sign up to the Gigs in Scotland website here you will be able to access tickets from 12noon on Tuesday, September 23.

What is Machine Gun Kelly likely to play in Glasgow?

Here’s what MGK has been playing at gigs since releasing his latest album: