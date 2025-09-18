A new YouGov survey has revealed that the most popular sitcom in Britain was made in America,

Friends led the way in the poll, which was carried out in honour of the 50th anniversary of the first episode of Fawlty Towers, which also appeared in the top-ranked programmes.

Those taking part in the survey were simply asked to write the name of their favourite television sitcom, if they had one.

More than half of responders did and came up with 137 different answers to the question.

Here are the shows that were chosen by most people.

1 . Friends It might not feel very patriotic but American sitcom 'Friends', about a group of six pals in New York, is the UK's favourite sitcom. A total of 14 per cent named it, including a quarter of millennials.

2 . Only Fools and Horses Regularly cited as the UK's favourite sitcom (and the scene where Del Boy falls through the bar the funniest moment) 'Only Fools and Horses' comes second in the poll, with 12 per cent naming it.

3 . The Big Bang Theory Another sitcom from the other side of the Atlantic takes third place, with 'The Big Bang Theory' named by six per cent of people who responded to the survey. It's about the awkward relationship between two physicists and their neighbours and friends.

4 . Gavin & Stacey The 2024 Christmas Day 2024 finale of 'Gavin & Stacey' was the most-watched festive television show in 23, so no wonder it makes this list - named by three per cent of those surveyed.