The journalist and award-winning documentary maker will headline the 2024 Ultimate Masterclass Festival in Aberdeen this October.

Louis Theroux will spend an evening in Scotland sharing tales from his life as part of the Ultimate Masterclass Festival in Aberdeen later this year.

Hosted by the Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, the award-winning documentarian will headline the series of business masterclasses which look to inspire new ways of thinking within the local economy.

Titled An Evening with Louis Theroux, the event will see the broadcaster meet fans and share stories of his life interviewing some of the world's most extreme, controversial and fascinating characters at Aberdeen's Music Hall.

Louis Theroux will be the one answering questions during his masterclass session in Aberdeen later this year.

As part of the festival artificial intelligence (AI) expert Nina Schick, who has advised world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, will also host a masterclass at Aberdeen's Chester Hotel discussing the impact of AI on business, geopolitics and humanity.

Last year, the Ultimate Masterclass Festival saw entrepreneur, podcaster and Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett share his top tips for success with Aberdeen.

How to get tickets to see Louis Theroux in Aberdeen

An Evening with Louis Theroux will take place at The Music Hall in Aberdeen from 7pm on Wednesday, October 9th.

Tickets are currently on sale, with the Music Hall seating around 1,300 people. Fans can expect to hear not only insight into his career, but his signature wit and charm which has established him as one of the world's best interviewers as the tables turn and he is the one being asked questions.

How much are tickets for An Evening with Louis Theroux?