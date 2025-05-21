David Alexanian, Charley Boorman, Ewan McGregor and Russ Malkin are putting on a special one-off live show. | Contributed

One of Scotland’s biggest ever movie stars will be appearing at a one-off live event talking about his travels with his best friend.

Best known for a string of roles in blockbuster films, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has a sideline in organising epic motorcycle adventures.

It was back in 2004 when he filmed Long Way Round for Sky One, setting off on a journey from London to New York with pal Charley Boorman - travelling through Europe, Asia, and Alaska.

Long Way Down followed in 2007 on BBC Two, which saw the duo ride from John o' Groats in Scotland, through 18 countries, to Cape Town in South Africa.

It took another 13 years for the next adventure to be organised and filmed for AppleTV - Long Way Up documented a journey from Ushuaia in Argentina, through South and Central America, to Los Angeles in the United States.

And this year the fourth in the series arrived, with Long Way Home a circular journey through 17 European countries, starting from Ewan McGregor's home in Scotland and Charley Boorman’s house in England.

To mark the most recent series - and 20 years of motorcycle adventures - the pair will be appearing at a special live event, entitled Long Way Chat.

Tickets are likely to be fairly popular - so here’s everything you need to know to bag a couple.

When is Long Way Chat taking place?

The one-off event will be taking place on Saturday, August 30.

Where is Long Way Chat taking place?

The Long Way Chat will take place at Nottingham’s Motopoint Arena. It’s a five hour drive from the Central Belt of Scotland - or around six hours by train - so it’s a fair trek from Scottish fans. At least it’s on a Saturday though, so you can make a weekend of it.

When do tickets for Long Way Chat go on sale?

Tickets go on public sale at 10am on Friday, May 23, here.

Is there a presale for Long Way Chat?

Sign up here to be sent a presale code to access ticket for Long Way Chat early, from 10am on Thursday, May 22.

How much are tickets for Long Way Chat?

The cheapeast tickets are priced at £47.59, with other price bandings at £58.89, £76.40, and £110.30.

What will happen at Long Way Chat?

Here’s what the advance publicity for the show promises:

“Experience the thrill of adventure with Long Way Chat, an exclusive live event inspired by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s iconic motorcycle journeys: Long Way Round, Long Way Down, Long Way Up and their most recent series Long Way Home (all streaming on Apple TV+). This immersive show brings fans face-to-face with the stories behind the cameras, offering a dynamic blend of storytelling, film footage, and behind-the-scenes insights from the road.

“Hosted in an intimate setting, Ewan and Charley, along with their long-time collaborators, David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, take the stage to relive the highs and lows of their global expeditions—battling harsh climates, embracing local cultures, and forging unforgettable bonds. The event includes some unseen footage and personal anecdotes that highlight the duo's friendship and resilience.

“Long Way Chat captures the spirit of adventure and the emotional depth of their journeys. Audience members will also have the opportunity to engage with the stars of the series. Audience members will be asked to send in questions before the event and, if chosen, will get a chance to participate in a Q&A, making it a chance to connect with two of the most iconic travel companions in modern documentary history.

“Long Way Chat is more than a show—it’s a celebration of discovery, endurance, and the open road.”