The English band have announced three UK shows as part of their 2024 ‘The Greatest Love Arena Tour’.

London Grammar have announced that they will perform in Glasgow as part of their 2024 UK arena tour.

The English indie pop band will play the OVO Hydro in November this year, in addition to shows at the AO Arena in Manchester and The O2 in London.

The dates are part of London Grammar’s The Greatest Love Tour, which shares its name with their upcoming album which is set to be released in September.

Best known for songs such as Hey Now and Wasting My Young Years, here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets for London Grammar’s Glasgow show — including pre-sale information.

When is London Grammar’s Glasgow concert?

London Grammar will kick off their UK arena dates at the OVO Hydro on Monday, November 11.

On Tuesday, November 12 the band will then take to the AO Arena stage in Manchester before travelling to London for their O2 Arena show on Thursday, November 14.

When do tickets go on sale?

If you’re looking to purchase tickets for London Grammar in Glasgow, general sale begins at 10am on Friday, July 12.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with a limit of four tickets per person.

London Grammar announced several UK arena dates following their 2024 Glastonbury set.

What are London Grammar ticket prices like?

While prices will vary from venue to venue, ticket prices for London Grammar’s OVO Hydro show range from £47.10 - £52.80, including fees.

Unfortunately, ticket prices have yet to be confirmed for Manchester or London.

How to get London Grammar pre-sale

If you are keen to snap up tickets ahead of general sale, don’t worry. There are several London Grammar pre-sale ticket options for fans.

Artist/album pre-sale

The earliest tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, July 10 for fans signed up to email alerts or those who have pre-ordered the band’s new album.

To access this London Grammar pre-sale, fans must pre-order The Greatest Love or register their email via the band’s official music store before 3pm on Tuesday, July 9. Fans signed up for artist pre-sale will receive an access code from 9am on July 10 and a link to the pre-sale.

In addition to this artist pre-sale, there are a number of venue specific pre-sale options available.

Venue pre-sale

For Glasgow London Grammar pre-sale tickets, fans signed up to OVO Live will have access from 10am on Wednesday, July 10.

Meanwhile, London Grammar fans looking to purchase Manchester pre-sale tickets can do so via Three pre-sale. which begins at 10am on Wednesday, July 10.