Liam Gallagher is set to perform his old band's debut album in full to mark its 30th anniversary.

Liam Gallagher has announced a very special pair of concerts for Glasgow's Hydro arena next year.

Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' was an era-defining hit when it was released in August 1994 - at that time becoming the fastest-selling debut album in British music history.

Three decades later there is no sign of the squabbling Gallagher siblings burying the hatchet to reform the band, but younger brother Liam has now taken matters into his own hands to mark the album's birthday.

He's announced a UK-wide tour which promises to play the whole album in full for the first time - including two dates at the OVO Hydro.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Liam Gallagher playing Glasgow?

Liam Gallagher will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.

Doors for both gigs are set to open at 6pm.

Will there be a support act?

No support acts have been announced for the tour so far. Watch this space.

Will any other members of Oasis be involved?

While it's unlikely Noel will be involved, it's expected that Oasis co-founder Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs will be in the band, having recovered from tonsil cancer and been given the all-clear by doctors to resume touring.

Where else is the tour going?

The 12-date ‘Definitely Maybe 30 Years’ tour will be visiting the following venues, including three nights at Manchester’s 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live, which will be the biggest arena in the country when it opens next May.

June 2 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena June 3 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena June 6 – London, The O2 June 7 – London, The O2 June 10 – London, The O2 June 15 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 16 – Manchester, Co-op Live June 19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro June 23 – Dublin, 3Arena June 24 – Dublin, 3Arena June 27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of 14 to gain access to the standing area of the concerts, while seated areas are for ages 8 and above. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

What has Liam Gallagher said about the tour?

Announcing the shows, Liam said: “I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x".

When are tickets on sale?

The tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday, October 20. You can find them here.

Is there a presale?

Customers of OVO Energy can take advantage of a presale starting at 9am on Wednesday, October 18, here.

What's the likely setlist?

Givem the title of the tour, expect to hear every song from 'Definitely Maybe', as follows.

Rock 'n' Roll Star Shakermaker Live Forever Up in the Sky Columbia Supersonic Bring It On Down Cigarettes & Alcohol Digsy's Dinner Slide Away Married with Children

Liam has also said that he'll be performing other songs from the same era, so expect b-side and non-album hits such as ‘Whatever’ and 'Half A World Away', as well as deep cuts such as ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and ‘Sad Song’.