Lana Del Rey was in Scotland this week to play just the second show of her new tour.

The star has previously only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013 and the city’s Hydro in 2017.

She’s a fan of the city, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill. When asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest".

And she professed her love of the Dear Green Place - and the year she spent in the city - again during her sold out gig at Hampden Park.

She was late on stage (as she always is) but more than made up for it with a spectacular set.

Here are 22 pictures from the memorable evening.

Lana Del Ray played:

Stars Fell on Alabama

Henry, come on

Stand by Your Man

Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Ultraviolence

Ride

Video Games

Norman f*cking Rockwell

Arcadia

Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Quiet in the South

Howl

Young and Beautiful

Summertime Sadness

Born to Die

57.5

Take Me Home, Country Road

Ready for it The audience arriving for the gig.

In support Lana Del Ray's support for Hampden was Banks.

Better late than never Lana Del Ray was late on stage - building up the anticipation.