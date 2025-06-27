Lana Del Rey was in Scotland this week to play just the second show of her new tour.
The star has previously only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013 and the city’s Hydro in 2017.
She’s a fan of the city, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill. When asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest".
And she professed her love of the Dear Green Place - and the year she spent in the city - again during her sold out gig at Hampden Park.
She was late on stage (as she always is) but more than made up for it with a spectacular set.
Here are 22 pictures from the memorable evening.
Lana Del Ray played:
Stars Fell on Alabama
Henry, come on
Stand by Your Man
Chemtrails Over the Country Club
Ultraviolence
Ride
Video Games
Norman f*cking Rockwell
Arcadia
Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Quiet in the South
Howl
Young and Beautiful
Summertime Sadness
Born to Die
57.5
Take Me Home, Country Road
--------
--------