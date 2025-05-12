Kylie Minogue Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 12th May 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 16:32 BST
Kylie Minogue has two dates with Glasgow.placeholder image
Kylie Minogue has two dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images
The Australian superstar is on her way to Scotland.

First finding fame in Australian soap opera Neighbours, Kylie Minogue has becone one of the most successful female singing stars in history, selling over 80 million albums worldwide.

The princess of pop has won countless awards, including two Grammy Awards, four Brits and 18 ARIAs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She’s has 35 Uk top 10 singles, taken from her 17 studio albums, most recently Tension II which was released last year.

She’s currently in the middle of her Tension World Tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Kylie Minogue playing Glasgow?

Kylie Minogue plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro for the second time on her UK tour on Friday, June 6.

Who is supporting Kylie Minogue at her Glasgow gig?

Kylie Minogue has announced she’ll be supported by Jodie Harsh at the Glasgow Hydro. Harsh is perhaps the UK’s most famous drag queen and is a highly-respected DJ who has worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Fatboy Slim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Kylie Minogue in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Jodie Harsh will be onstage from 7.30pm. Kylie Minogue’s set should start at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Kylie Minogue?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £171.95(!). You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Kylie Minogue’s Hydro gig?

All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the all-seated gig.

What is the likely Kylie Minogue setlist?

Kylie Minogue seems to be playing a near-identical setlist every night of hercurrent tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow:

  1. Lights Camera Action
  2. In Your Eyes
  3. Get Outta My Way
  4. What Do I Have to Do?
  5. Come Into My World
  6. Good As Gone
  7. Spinning Around
  8. Taboo
  9. On a Night Like This
  10. last night i dreamt i fell in love
  11. Better the Devil You Know
  12. Shocked
  13. Things We Do for Love
  14. Dancing
  15. The Loco-Motion
  16. Hold On to Now
  17. Hand on Your Heart
  18. Somebody to Love
  19. 2 Hearts
  20. Where the Wild Roses Grow
  21. Say Something
  22. Supernova / Real Groove / Magic / Where Does the DJ Go?
  23. Confide in Me
  24. Slow
  25. Timebomb
  26. Edge of Saturday Night
  27. Tension
  28. Can't Get You Out of My Head
  29. All the Lovers
  30. Padam Padam
  31. Love at First Sight
Related topics:Kylie MinogueTicketsGlasgow
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice