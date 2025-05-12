Kylie Minogue has two dates with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The Australian superstar is on her way to Scotland.

First finding fame in Australian soap opera Neighbours, Kylie Minogue has becone one of the most successful female singing stars in history, selling over 80 million albums worldwide.

The princess of pop has won countless awards, including two Grammy Awards, four Brits and 18 ARIAs.

She’s has 35 Uk top 10 singles, taken from her 17 studio albums, most recently Tension II which was released last year.

She’s currently in the middle of her Tension World Tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Kylie Minogue playing Glasgow?

Kylie Minogue plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro for the second time on her UK tour on Friday, June 6.

Who is supporting Kylie Minogue at her Glasgow gig?

Kylie Minogue has announced she’ll be supported by Jodie Harsh at the Glasgow Hydro. Harsh is perhaps the UK’s most famous drag queen and is a highly-respected DJ who has worked with the likes of Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Fatboy Slim.

What are the stage times for Kylie Minogue in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Jodie Harsh will be onstage from 7.30pm. Kylie Minogue’s set should start at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Kylie Minogue?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £171.95(!). You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Kylie Minogue’s Hydro gig?

All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the all-seated gig.

What is the likely Kylie Minogue setlist?

Kylie Minogue seems to be playing a near-identical setlist every night of hercurrent tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: