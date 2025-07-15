Kneecap have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

It’ll be the band’s biggest Scottish show to date - and demand for tickets is likely to be huge.

It’s been less than a week since Kneecap played Glasgow’s O2 Academy, following being axed from the TRNSMT music festival, but they’ve already announced their return to the city - and it’s a huge one.

The trio, comprised of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, released their first single in 2017, with their debut album 3CAG following a year later.

But they didn’t achieve widespread fame until last year, with the release of second album Fine Art and a hugely-successful semi-biographical film starring the three rappers - which won a BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

In May band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terror offence after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah during a performance in November 2024.

Police then raised concerns about their appearance at TRNSMT potentially leading to disorder - leading to them being dropped from the bill.

The band played a triumphant set at Glastonbury recently, despite calls from politicians for them to be dropped, and played Glasgow’s O2 Academy just three days before they were mean to play Glasgow Green.

They’ve now announced a huge UK tour - including a date in Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Kneecap playing Glasgow?

Kneecap play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday, November 30.

When do tickets go on sale for Kneecap?

Tickets go on general sale here at 10am on Friday, July 18. To give yourself the best chance of getting a ticket make sure you have an account set up and are logged in well before the tickets go on sale.

Are there any presales for Kneecap’s Hydro gig?

As ever, there are a couple of ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

OVO Energy customers will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, July 16, here. If you are not a customer it’s worth asking around family and friends to see if they could pick up a ticket for you.

Customers of O2 will also be able to grab tickets at 10am on Wednesday, July 16, via the Priority App. Again, it’s worth seeing if anybody you know is on an 02 mobile phone contract.

How much are tickets to see Kneecap at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Tickets for the gig are priced at £53.60 - £64.95, depending on where you are sitting or standing.

Where else are Kneecap playing on their UK tour?

Here are the full tour dates:

November 14: O2 Academy BournemouthBournemouth, England

November 15: Blackstone Street Warehouse, Liverpool

November 17: DEPOT, Cardiff

November 18: The Prospect Building, Bristol

November 20: O2 Academy, Leeds

November 22: O2 City Hall, Newcastle upon Tyne

November 24: Octagon, Sheffield

November 27: O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 28: Manchester Academy

November 30: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Who is supporting Kneecap at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

No support has been announced yet - watch this space.

Are there any age restrictions at Kneecap’s Glasgow gig?

It’s over-16’s only at Kneecap’s Hydro show.

What’s the likely setlist for the Kneecap Glasgow gig?

Here’s what the band played at the 02 Academy - expect to hear a similar set when they return for their Hydro show.