Khruangbin Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist, age restrictions
Formed in Texas in the early 2010s. Khruangbin have become known for their genre-defying music that blends everything from psychedelica to soul.
The trio have released five studio albums to date, most recently this year’s A La Sala, which was released to critical acclaim back in April.
They’ve taken the album out on a world tour of the same name and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.
When are Khruangbin playing Glasgow?
Khruangbin play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their A La Sala tour on Friday, November 15.
Who is supporting Khruangbin at their Scottish gigs?
Khruangbin will be supported by Peter Cat Recording Co. The Indian alternative rock band were formed in Delhi in 2009. They have released eight studio albums to date, most recently this year’s BETA बेटा which came out in August.
What are the stage times for Khruangbin in Glasgow?
Doors open at 6.30pm and Peter Cat Recording Co. will start their set at 8pm, Khruangbin are expected to play from around 9pm, with the event finishing at 11pm.
Are tickets still available for Khruangbin?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £43.15 (plus the inevitable booking fee).
Are there any age restrictions at Khruangbin’s Hydro gig?
What is the likely Khruangbin setlist?
Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist on the current tour in Berlin.
- Fifteen Fifty‐Three
- May Ninth
- Ada Jean
- Farolim de Felgueiras
- Pon Pón
- Todavía Viva
- Juegos y Nubes
- Hold Me Up (Thank You)
- Caja de la SalaPlay Video
- Three From Two
- A Love International
- Les Petits Gris
- Friday Morning
- August 10
- Mr. White
- Dern Kala
- Lady and Man
- Evan Finds the Third Room
- María también
- 99 Luftballons
- Time (You and I)
- People Everywhere (Still Alive)
