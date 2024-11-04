Kasabian are making a stop in Glasgow during their current tour. | Getty Images for Live Nation

The band are well known for their raucous live shows.

Formed in 1997 in Leicester, Kasabian have become one of the UK’s most successful indie bands, releasing eight studio albums.

Along the way they’ve won a Brit Award for Best British Group, headlined Glastonbury, and named best live act at both the NME and Q Magazine awards.

They parted ways with lead singer Tom Meighan in 2020, with guitarist Sergio Pizzorno stepping into centre stage.

Their most recent album, Happenings, was released this year and they have embarked on a world tour in support of the record.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Kasabian playing Glasgow?

Kasabian play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their current tour on Saturday, November 9.

Who is supporting Kasabian at their Scottish gigs?

Kasabian will be supported by The Streets at their Glasgow gig. The stage name of Mike Skinner, The Streets were critically-acclaimed for 2002 debut album Original Pirate Material before huge commercial success followed with A Grand Don't Come for Free two years later, including Fit but You Know It and Dry Your Eyes (a UK number one).

Since then Skinner has released a further five albums under The Streets name, most recently 2023’s The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light and is considered to be one of the most influential names in UK hip-hop.

What are the stage times for Kasabian in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and The Streets will start their set at 7.40pm, Kasabian are expected to play from around 9pm, with the event finishing at 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Kasabian?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £47.10 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Kasabian’s Hydro gig?

Standing areas are over-14s only and seated areas over-8s only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Kasabian setlist?

Expect to hear the majority - if not all - of the following songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist on their current tour in Japan.