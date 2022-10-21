Karen Gillan first found fame as Amy Pond, the companion to Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor Who in the hugely popular BBC science fiction series, from 2010-2013.

Early film roles in Outcast and Not Another Happy Ending followed, along with her Broadway stage debut in Time to Act in 2013.

That same year saw her break Hollywood in horror film Oculus, before roles in a string of huge blockbusters made her one of the world’s highest grossing actors.

She’s now a major international star after playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Gillan has also appeared alongside Jack Black, The Rock and Kevin Hart in two Jumanji movies, as well as playing lead roles in Gunpowder Milkshake and Dual.

In 2018 she successfully turned to writing and directing, with the critically-acclaimed drama The Party’s Just Beginning.

Her accolades include an Empire Award, a National Television Award, a Teen Choice Award, BAFTA nominations, a Critics' Choice Award and a Saturn Award.

Here are 13 fun and interesting things she’s had to say in interviews.

1. Karen Gillan on...becoming a well-known face on television "I have no sense of being famous - you're just working. And then you'll have a random day in London when you'll do some press and it creeps into your awareness that this goes out - that what you do every day goes out to televisions right across the country." Photo: Christopher Polk

2. Karen Gillan on...being clumsy "I suppose I am one of life's naturally clumsy people; I don't drop stuff all the time, or break things, but I'm just generally a bit flustered." Photo: Mike Coppola

3. Karen Gillan on...fans dressing up as Nebula "I just feel so flattered, because the cosplayers really make sure every detail is there. I don't think I've ever cosplayed a character before, but if I were to, I'd probably go as a Klingon from 'Star Trek'." Photo: Rich Polk

4. Karen Gillan on...exercise "I don't actually do any exercise, which is really bad. But I wear heels a lot. My theory is that it's painful, so it's gotta do something." Photo: Phillip Faraone