The Grammy Award-winner is celebrating a very special anniversary.

Multi-platinum singer John Legend has announced a huge world tour - starting with a date in Scotland.

The 13-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend will be playing his debut album in full on the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary show, visiting over 40 cities across the UK, Europe, and North America.

The album marked the start of a hugely successful career which has seen him release 10 hit studio albums, most recently 2024’s My Favorite Dream.

Here’s everything you need to know - including how to get tickets.

When is John Legend playing Scotland?

John Legend will play the Glasgow OVO Hydro on Tuesday, May 27.

When are tickets on sale for John Legend?

Tickets for the tour, including the Hydro gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, March 21. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for John Legend’s Hydro gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

OVO customers will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, March 19. O2 mobile phone customers will also have a presale available at the same time via the Priority App. If you are not a customer, check if friends or family can help out.

There is also an artist presale starting at 10am on Wednesday, March 19. To get your code just subscribe to his newsletter here (scroll down to the very bottom of the page).

Live Nation have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, March 20. To access, register here.

Finally, the Hydro will have a presale, also starting at 10am on Thursday, March 20. To access, register here.

How much will John Legend’s Hydro gig tickets cost?

Ticket prices will range from £64.95 - £144.40 depending on where you are sitting or standing.

Where else is John Legend playing?

After the Hydro gig, John Legend will play the following UK shows, before heading for tours of Europe and North America.

29 May – Co-op Live, Manchester

30 May – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

1 June – The O2, London

What has John Legend said about the tour?

Announcing the tour, the singer said: “Join me and my band for an unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album—the album that introduced me to the world—plus a few favorites from my career that *all of you* know and love.”

Are there any age restrictions for the John Legend Hydro show?

For the seated areas it’s over-8s only and for the standing sections it’s over-14s. All under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.