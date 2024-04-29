Janet Jackson has announced a string of UK and Europe tour dates for 2024 - including Glasgow.

Set to perform at the OVO Hydro on September 30 as part of her Together Again tour, the five-time Grammy Award-winner will begin in Paris before making stops in UK cities including London and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows her 35-date North American tour, and it will be the first time the legend will perform in the UK since her 2019 Glastonbury appearance.

Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets for Janet Jackson’s 2024 Glasgow show.

Together Again UK tour dates

The UK and Europe leg of Janet Jackson’s 2024 tour will kick off in Paris, France on September 25 before making stops in the UK, and eventually wrapping up in Amsterdam in October.

Here are all of the star’s UK tour dates:

Friday, September 27 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Saturday, September 28 - London, O2 Arena

Monday, September 30 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday, October 1 - Manchester, Co Op Live

Janet Jackson performing onstage. Image: Getty

How to get Janet Jackson Glasgow tickets

General sale for Janet Jackson’s Glasgow show begins at 9am on Friday, May 3.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster, as well as Priceless.com, which is exclusively for Mastercard customers.

To be in with the best chance of purchasing tickets, fans should ensure that they are logged on to Ticketmaster ahead of time on just one device, and that their internet connection is stable. Only 8 tickets can be purchased per person.

Janet Jackson pre-sale

Fans looking to purchase Glasgow Janet Jackson tickets can access several pre-sale options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a Mastercard pre-sale at 9am on Tuesday, April 30.

OVO customers registered for OVO Live can purchase pre-sale tickets from 9am on Wednesday, May 1, as can fans who signed up for artist pre-sale. Customers with Virgin Media or O2 will also be able to purchase pre-sale tickets through O2 Priority on May 1.

In addition fans can register for Live Nation pre-sale, which will take place on Thursday, May 2 at 9am.

Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid Stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival 2019. Image: Getty

Janet Jackson Glasgow ticket prices

Janet Jackson ticket prices for her Glasgow show at the OVO Hydro will range from £69.80 - £160.60 including fees.

This will be for a range of different tickets, including both seated and standing.

Who is Janet Jackson’s UK support act?

Janet Jackson will be supported by special guest Wyclef Jean during her UK shows.

Wyclef Jean performing on at Coachella 2024. Image: Getty

Wyclef Jean was a member of the Fugees alongside Pras Michel and Lauryn Hill, with the group known for hits such as Killing Me Softly and Ready or Not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad