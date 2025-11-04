James Taylor has a big date with Edinburgh next year. | Getty Images

It’s been 22 years since the iconic star played to Edinburgh’s most famous backdrop.

A legendary American singer-songwriter has announced a gig at Edinburgh Castle next year.

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.

Over the course of his celebrated songwriting and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968.

In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever number one album of an illustrious career that has seen him win multiple Grammy Awards, and be inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame.

In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, American’s highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished achievement in the performing arts.

And now, he’s set to visit Edinburgh for a sure-to-be unforgettable summer evening gig.

John Stout, from Castle Concerts, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome James Taylor back to Edinburgh Castle,” said , “His timeless music feels right at home on this iconic stage.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is James Taylor playing Edinburgh Castle?

The singer will be playing Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, joined by his all-star band, on Tuesday, July 14. Doors will be at 6.45pm.

When can I buy tickets for James Taylor’s Scottish show?

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, November 7, here.

Are there any presales for James Taylor’s Edinburgh Castle gig?

There’s only one presale for the Edinburgh Castle gig, which you can access by signing up to James Taylor’s mailing list here. You’ll be sent a link to access tickets from 10am on Wednesay, November 5.

How much are tickets to see James Taylor at Edinburgh Castle?

Expect the ticket prices to be similar to that of the Snow Patrol gig being held at the same venue next year.

That means ticket prices will range from £71.50 at the cheapest to £93.50 at the most expensive.

Standing tickets for that gig (including fees) cost £71.50, with seated tickets costing £71.50, £82.50 or £93.50.

‘Premium hospitality experiences’ for the concert series at Edinburgh Castle will also be available from Seatunique.

Who is supporting James Taylor in Edinburgh?

James Taylor has yet to announce support for his Edinburgh Castle gig. Watch this space.

Are there age restriction for James Taylor’s Edinburgh Castle gig?

All under-16s have to be accompanied by an adult aged over 18.

What will James Taylor play at Edinburgh Castle?

Expect a similar setlist to James Taylor’s most recent run of concerts in America, meaning you’ll hear the majority of the following.

Wandering Country Road Walking Man Stretch of the Highway Mexico My Traveling Star Carolina in My Mind Up on the Roof You've Got a Friend Sweet Baby James Fire and Rain (I've Got to) Stop Thinkin' 'Bout That Shed a Little Light Shower the People Your Smiling Face Steamroller How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) You Can Close Your Eyes