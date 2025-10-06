James announce two Scottish arena shows - here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and more
James have announced two Scottish dates as part of their biggest ever arena tour in 2026.
The English band are set to play shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow next April, with support from Doves. The news comes as the band share details of their upcoming album, Nothing But Love - The Definitive Best Of.
Here is everything you need to know about James’ 2026 tour, including when tickets go on sale, presale options, prices and more.
James 2026 tour: Band set to play Glasgow and Aberdeen arenas
After kicking off their 2026 UK arena tour in Birmingham next April, James will play Leeds before heading up north for a show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live as well as the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.
Their two Scottish dates will then be followed by shows in cities including Newcastle, Liverpool, Cardiff and more.
- Friday, April 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Saturday, April 4 - Leeds First Direct Bank Arena
- Tuesday, April 7 - Aberdeen P&J Live
- Wednesday, April 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Friday, April 10 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Saturday, April 11 -Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Monday, April 13 - Cardiff Utilita Arena
- Tuesday, April 14 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, April 17 - London The O2
- Saturday, April 18 - Manchester Co-op Live
When do James tickets go on sale?
General sale for James’ 2026 tour will begin at 9.30am on Friday, October 10 via sites including AXS and Ticketmaster.
Those looking to purchase tickets should make sure to register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning, as well as ensuring they are somewhere with a good internet signal. Advice also includes logging in on only one device and browser tab.
James Presale
If you don’t want to wait until general sale on Friday, there are several James presales taking place.
The first is through the band themselves, with fans who pre-order Nothing But Love - The Definitive Best Of from James’ website - or register for presale via the “no purchase necessary” link - to receive an email with further details. The presale is set for Wednesday, October 8.
For some dates of the tour - including Aberdeen - there will also be Three presale open to customers of the mobile network. This presale will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 8.
In addition, for their show in Glasgow there will also be OVO Presale. Available to customers registered for the OVO Live rewards programme, the presale for James at the Hydro will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 8.
How much are James tickets?
Ticket prices for James’ upcoming UK tour dates are set to range between £50.75 to £178.45, according to the listing for their upcoming Glasgow show, with prices for their date in Aberdeen starting from £42.50.
With that being said, ticket prices for James are likely to vary slightly from venue to venue and depending on factors such as fees or seating.
