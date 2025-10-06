James have announced shows in Glasgow and Aberdeen as part of their largest UK arena tour in 2026. | Ehud Lazin

The indie-rock band will be joined during their 2026 UK arena tour by Doves.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James have announced two Scottish dates as part of their biggest ever arena tour in 2026.

The English band are set to play shows in Aberdeen and Glasgow next April, with support from Doves. The news comes as the band share details of their upcoming album, Nothing But Love - The Definitive Best Of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about James’ 2026 tour, including when tickets go on sale, presale options, prices and more.

James 2026 tour: Band set to play Glasgow and Aberdeen arenas

After kicking off their 2026 UK arena tour in Birmingham next April, James will play Leeds before heading up north for a show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live as well as the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Their two Scottish dates will then be followed by shows in cities including Newcastle, Liverpool, Cardiff and more.

Friday, April 3 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday, April 4 - Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Tuesday, April 7 - Aberdeen P&J Live

Wednesday, April 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday, April 10 - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Saturday, April 11 -Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday, April 13 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

Tuesday, April 14 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday, April 17 - London The O2

Saturday, April 18 - Manchester Co-op Live

When do James tickets go on sale?

General sale for James’ 2026 tour will begin at 9.30am on Friday, October 10 via sites including AXS and Ticketmaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those looking to purchase tickets should make sure to register for an account with their preferred ticket site in advance of the sale beginning, as well as ensuring they are somewhere with a good internet signal. Advice also includes logging in on only one device and browser tab.

James Presale

If you don’t want to wait until general sale on Friday, there are several James presales taking place.

The first is through the band themselves, with fans who pre-order Nothing But Love - The Definitive Best Of from James’ website - or register for presale via the “no purchase necessary” link - to receive an email with further details. The presale is set for Wednesday, October 8.

For some dates of the tour - including Aberdeen - there will also be Three presale open to customers of the mobile network. This presale will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, for their show in Glasgow there will also be OVO Presale. Available to customers registered for the OVO Live rewards programme, the presale for James at the Hydro will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, October 8.

How much are James tickets?

Ticket prices for James’ upcoming UK tour dates are set to range between £50.75 to £178.45, according to the listing for their upcoming Glasgow show, with prices for their date in Aberdeen starting from £42.50.