Iron Maiden Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Iron Maiden have a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

The metal megastars are in town to take fans on a trip down memory lane.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in London in 1975, heavy metal giants Iron Maiden are currently celebrating their 50th birthday.

In the last half century the band, led by singer Bruce Dickinson (other than for a short period in the 1990s), have released a huge amount of music - 41 albums, including 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, four EPs and seven compilations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in that time they have earned a reputation for being one of the very best live bands, having played over 2,500 shows to date.

They’re out on the road again, with the Run To The Hills tour, playing a special setlist spanning the nine studio albums from Iron Maiden to Fear Of The Dark and are promising “their most spectacular and elaborate show ever.”

On announcing the tour, Bruce Dickinson said: “Next year is a very special one for Iron Maiden and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

And there’s good news for Scottish metal fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Iron Maiden playing Glasgow?

Iron Maiden play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Monday, June 30.

Who is supporting Iron Maiden at their Glasgow gig?

Iron Maiden have announced that their support act for Glasgow will be British metal band The Raven Age.

What are the stage times for Iron Maiden in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with no further official stage times yet confirmed. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, you can expect The Raven Age on stage at around 7pm, with Iron Maiden set to start at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are tickets still available for Iron Maiden?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re out of luck - it’s a complete sell out. You can check for any late resale tickets here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions at Iron Maiden’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-8s only in the seating areas and over-14s only in the standing areas. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the gig.

What is the likely Iron Maiden setlist?

Iron Maiden seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.