Fresh from creating headlines at his critically-acclaimed Super Bowl halftime show, superstar rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced he will be playing a Scottish gig this summer.

And the star is bringing fellow chart-topper SZA - who headlined Glastonbury last year - along for the occasion.

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

The first tickets have no gone on sale via the 02 Priority app, so we now know more about what the gig will look like - and how much it will cost.

Here’s what you need to know.

How much are tickets for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA Hampden gig?

Here are the all-important prices.

Pit A, Pit B and Energy Floor standing: £204.50

General standing: £155.75

Seated tickets: £73.10-£389.45

What is the seating plan for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA gig?

Here is the seating plan for the gig:

The seating plan for Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Hampden. | Ticketmaster

There are three ‘golden circle’-style standing areas nearest the main stage, with a diamond-shaped walkway and secondary stages surrounding the so-called ‘energy floor’. General standing surrounds the pits, going all the way back to the seated sections.

Are there any age restrictions at the SZA and Kendrick Lamar concert?

The gig is over-14s only, with those aged under 16 having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. One adult minimum must be present per four people under the age of 16.

When do tickets for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA go on general sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 14, at 9am. You can find them at Ticketmaster here, or Gigs in Scotland here.

Make sure you are signed up and signed in to your account well in advance before attempting to get a ticket.

Are there any remaining presales for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA gig?

As has become traditional there are a while host of presales to let you grab tickets before they go on general sale.

O2 customers have already got access through their O2 Priority app as of 9am on Wednesday, February 12.

If you sign up to the Hampden Park website here, you’ll get access to tickets from 9am on Thursday, February 13.