The most watched sporting event on the planet, Super Bowl 59 was a game for the ages as Philadelphia Eagles ensured Kansas City Chiefs would not make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
A dominant first-half performance resulted in the Eagles running out 40-22 winners at Caaeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, as Jalen Hurts quite literally crushed the favourites to secure a second Super Bowl win in Eagles history.
However, with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Donald Trump all in attendance, it was far from the only talking points during a dramatic night across the pond.
Here are the 10 most eye-catching moments at the Super Bowl:
1. Samuel L. Jackson introduces Kendrick
The world famous actor introduced Kenrick Lamar to the stage at halftime dressed as Uncle Sam, and made multiple cameos throughout Kendrick's performance. | Getty Images
2. Bradley Cooper hypes up the Eagles
Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper brought the hype for the Eagles pre-game, introducing the team to the field alongside eight-year-old Eagles fan Declan LeBaron, whom he had surprised with tickets earlier. He shouted into the microphone, "From the city of brotherly love, your 2024 NFC Champions—The E-A-G-L-E-S!". Jon Hamm did similar for Kansas City Chiefs but was wildly booed by an audience seemingly filed with Philadelphia fans. | Getty Images
3. Taylor Swift gets booed
The world's biggest pop star was booed by Eagles fans after she attended to support Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. This added a layer of drama, especially given her high-profile presence - but we are sure it was all in good fun. | Getty Images
4. Serena Williams makes surprise appearance
Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Caesars Superdome. During the performance, she notably performed the Crip Walk, a dance move she had previously showcased after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. She appeared onstage during Lamar's performance of 'Not Like Us', a song tied to his feud with Drake. More on that later. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images