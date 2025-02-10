Here are 10 of the most eye-catching moments from the Super Bowl 2025 - including Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and Kendrick Lamar. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Super Bowl 2025 highlights: 10 of the most eye-catching moments at the Super Bowl - including Kendrick Lamar's Drake jibe

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:34 BST

Philadelphia Eagles dethroned Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, but it wasn’t the only talking point of the evening.

The most watched sporting event on the planet, Super Bowl 59 was a game for the ages as Philadelphia Eagles ensured Kansas City Chiefs would not make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

A dominant first-half performance resulted in the Eagles running out 40-22 winners at Caaeser’s Superdome in New Orleans, as Jalen Hurts quite literally crushed the favourites to secure a second Super Bowl win in Eagles history.

However, with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Donald Trump all in attendance, it was far from the only talking points during a dramatic night across the pond.

Here are the 10 most eye-catching moments at the Super Bowl:

1. Samuel L. Jackson introduces Kendrick

The world famous actor introduced Kenrick Lamar to the stage at halftime dressed as Uncle Sam, and made multiple cameos throughout Kendrick's performance. | Getty Images

2. Bradley Cooper hypes up the Eagles

Hollywood A-lister Bradley Cooper brought the hype for the Eagles pre-game, introducing the team to the field alongside eight-year-old Eagles fan Declan LeBaron, whom he had surprised with tickets earlier. He shouted into the microphone, "From the city of brotherly love, your 2024 NFC Champions—The E-A-G-L-E-S!". Jon Hamm did similar for Kansas City Chiefs but was wildly booed by an audience seemingly filed with Philadelphia fans. | Getty Images

3. Taylor Swift gets booed

The world's biggest pop star was booed by Eagles fans after she attended to support Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. This added a layer of drama, especially given her high-profile presence - but we are sure it was all in good fun. | Getty Images

4. Serena Williams makes surprise appearance

Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Caesars Superdome. During the performance, she notably performed the Crip Walk, a dance move she had previously showcased after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. She appeared onstage during Lamar's performance of 'Not Like Us', a song tied to his feud with Drake. More on that later. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

