4 . Serena Williams makes surprise appearance

Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Caesars Superdome. During the performance, she notably performed the Crip Walk, a dance move she had previously showcased after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics. She appeared onstage during Lamar's performance of 'Not Like Us', a song tied to his feud with Drake. More on that later. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images