Harry Potter Television Series: Here is the rumoured cast of JK Rowling's boy wizard TV reboot - including Adam Driver

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th May 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 09:14 BST

Online speculation has been rife since it was confirmed that a television series about the adventures of the boy wizard is in the pipeline.

It’s now been 13 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2011.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse.

But now it seems that fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series now in the works.

Rumours have been circulating of a Harry Potter television series for years, but now streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) have confirmed that will be making it.

It's set to be one of the flagship shows for the new Max streaming service, which combines the HBO Max and discovery+ channels, with each series tackling one of the seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling.

Expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026, here are the actors who are rumoured to be taking on the main roles.

Emma Watson became a global star thanks to her role as Hermione Granger. Bronte Carmichael (Andor, Game of Thrones, Great Expectations) is now rumoured to be taking on the role.

1. Hermione Granger: Bronte Carmichael

Emma Watson became a global star thanks to her role as Hermione Granger. Bronte Carmichael (Andor, Game of Thrones, Great Expectations) is now rumoured to be taking on the role. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Toby Woolf is the frontrunner to play the title character in the Harry Potter television series. He started acting at the age of just seven when he appeared in the miniseries' The Last Post' in 2017. Since then he's appeared alongside Billie Piper in 'Rare Beasts' and has had roles in television series 'Summer of Rockets' and 'Pistol'.

2. Harry Potter: Toby Woolf

Toby Woolf is the frontrunner to play the title character in the Harry Potter television series. He started acting at the age of just seven when he appeared in the miniseries' The Last Post' in 2017. Since then he's appeared alongside Billie Piper in 'Rare Beasts' and has had roles in television series 'Summer of Rockets' and 'Pistol'. Photo: Lia Toby

The third main character of Ron Weasley - originally played by Rupert Grint - could be played by young star Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy, A Discovery of Witches).

3. Ron Weasley: Joshua Pickering

The third main character of Ron Weasley - originally played by Rupert Grint - could be played by young star Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy, A Discovery of Witches). Photo: Kate Green

There's not much in the acting world that Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren hasn't achieved. Apparently she's in the frame to take over from fellow Dame (and Academy Award winner) Maggie Smith as teacher Minerva McGonagall.

4. Minerva McGonagall: Helen Mirren

There's not much in the acting world that Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren hasn't achieved. Apparently she's in the frame to take over from fellow Dame (and Academy Award winner) Maggie Smith as teacher Minerva McGonagall. Photo: Leon Bennett

