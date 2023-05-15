All Sections
Could English actress Bronte Carmichael be set to take over the role of Hermione Granger from Emma Watson?

Harry Potter Television Series Cast: Here are the stars rumoured to be starring in JK Rowling's boy wizard TV reboot - from Dame Helen Mirren to Adam Driver

Online speculation has been rife since it was confirmed that a television series about the adventures of the boy wizard is in the pipeline.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th May 2023, 16:59 BST

It’s now been 12 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2011.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse.

But now it seems that fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series now in the works.

Rumours have been circulating of a Harry Potter television series for years, but now streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) have confirmed that will be making it.

It's set to be one of the flagship shows for the new Max streaming service, which combines the HBO Max and discovery+ channels, with each series tackling one of the seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling.

Expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026, here are the actors who are rumoured to be taking on the main roles.

Toby Woolf (Rare Beasts, The Last Post and Pistol) is frontrunner to play the title character, following in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe.

1. Toby Woolf

Toby Woolf (Rare Beasts, The Last Post and Pistol) is frontrunner to play the title character, following in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe. Photo: Lia Toby

Emma Watson became a global star thanks to her role as Hermione Granger. Bronte Carmichael (Andor, Game of Thrones, Great Expectations) is now rumoured to be taking on the role.

2. Bronte Carmichael

Emma Watson became a global star thanks to her role as Hermione Granger. Bronte Carmichael (Andor, Game of Thrones, Great Expectations) is now rumoured to be taking on the role. Photo: Tristan Fewings

The third main character of Ron Weasley - originally played by Rupert Grint - could be played by young star Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy, A Discovery of Witches).

3. Joshua Pickering

The third main character of Ron Weasley - originally played by Rupert Grint - could be played by young star Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy, A Discovery of Witches). Photo: Kate Green

In what would be a fun piece of casting, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, is rumoured to be considering a return to the franchaise to play his original character's father, Lucius Malfoy (played in the films by Jason Isaacs).

4. Tom Felton

In what would be a fun piece of casting, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the films, is rumoured to be considering a return to the franchaise to play his original character's father, Lucius Malfoy (played in the films by Jason Isaacs). Photo: ANGELA WEISS

