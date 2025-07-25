Happy Gilmore 2 cast: which actors are in Adam Sandler Netflix sequel? Full list and every golf star cameo
- Happy Gilmore 2 is out now on Netflix.
- Adam Sandler is joined by new and returning faces.
- But who else is in the cast of the sequel film?
Happy Gilmore 2 has finally swung onto Netflix as the short-fused golfer makes his long-awaited return. The movie arrives nearly 30 years after the original and brings back plenty of familiar faces.
Stars from the golfing world are also set to appear in the film - including the likes of Rory McIlroy. A new generation of actors are also in the cast along with Adam Sandler.
But who else appears in the movie? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of Happy Gilmore 2
The list of stars from across the world of cinema, music, golf and more who will appear in the movie is a real who’s who. Adam Sandler is back as the titular character while Christopher McDonald returns as Shooter McGavin.
Netflix has confirmed the full cast for the movie - which arrived on streaming today (July 25). Find out when you can watch it and what to expect here.
- Adam Sandler
- Christopher McDonald
- Julie Bowen
- Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
- Travis Kelce
- Conor Sherry
- Ethan Cutkosky
- Maxwell Jacob Friedman
- Philip Fine Schneider
- Rory McIlroy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Will Zalatoris
- Ben Stiller
- Blake Clark
- Paige Spiranac
- Sunny Sandler
- Sadie Sandler
- John Daly
- Jackie Sandler
- Eric André
- Margaret Qualley
- Martin Herlihy
- Tim Herlihy
- Nelly Korda
- Nancy Lopez
- Verne Lundquist
- Jack Giarraputo
- Kevin Nealon
- Benny Safdie
- John Farley
- Kym Whitley
- Lavell Crawford
- Ken Jennings
- Cam'ron
- Eminem
- Post Malone
- Marcello Hernandez
- Dan Patrick
- Oliver Hudson
- Reggie Bush
- Kelsey Plum
- Becky Lynch
- Nikki Garcia
- Jack Nicklaus
Like I said, it is quite the list and features some truly eye-catching names. Many of the stars like Travic Kelce are set for cameos.
Who has returned from Happy Gilmore?
Adam Sandler is of course back as the titular character, while Christopher McDonald returns to play his rival Shooter McGavin. It wouldn’t be the same without their incredible dynamic after all.
Julie Bowen also returns from the 1996 classic - once again playing Virginia Vent. Dennis Dugan, who actually directed the original film, returns as Doug Thompson in the sequel.
Ben Stiller had an uncredited role in the original and he is back as the same character - a former orderly turned support group leader.
New additions to the cast include Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Benny Safdie. Sandler’s own daughter - Sunny Sandler - plays his child Vienna in the movie.
Which golfers are in Happy Gilmore 2?
A movie set in the world of golf wouldn’t be worth its salt without at least a few cameos from actual golfers. Fortunately, Happy Gilmore 2 has them a plenty.
It includes: Professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.
Brooks Koepka, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jack Nicklaus will also have cameos.
Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Paige Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Will Zalatoris are also set to be in the movie.
