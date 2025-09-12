Gorillaz announce huge Glasgow show - here's everything you need to know, from ticket prices to presales
Gorillaz have announced a massive show in Glasgow as part of their 2026 UK and Ireland arena tour.
Set to play the OVO Hydro on Tuesday, March 24, the virtual band announced the tour alongside the release date of their upcoming album The Mountain. It will be the band’s first time in Glasgow since 2017.
As well as the Scottish city, Gorillaz will perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast, and Dublin. They will also play a one-off headline show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in June.
If you’re thinking of getting Gorillaz tickets, here’s everything you need to know including when they go on sale, presale options, prices and support act.
When will the Gorillaz play Glasgow? 2026 UK and Ireland tour dates
Gorillaz will perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday, March 24 2026.
- Saturday, March 21 – Manchester, Co-op Live
- Sunday, March 22 – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- Tuesday, March 24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Wednesday, March 25 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena
- Friday, March 27 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- Saturday, March 28 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Sunday, March 29 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- Tuesday, March 31 – Belfast, The SSE Arena
- Wednesday, April 1 – Dublin, 3Arena
- Monday, June 20 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
When do tickets go on sale?
General sale for Gorillaz 2026 tour - including Glasgow - will begin at 11am on Friday, September 19 via Ticketmaster.
For the best chance of securing tickets, make sure that you register for a Ticketmaster account in advance. For faster checkouts you can also upload your payment details ahead of time.
Ticketmaster also operate a waiting room about 15 minutes before the sale opens, so it’s worth logging in early to join the queue. Other advice includes sticking to just one device and browser, as well as avoiding VPNs as the site may mistake you for a bot.
Gorillaz presale
If you don’t want to wait for general sale, there are several Gorillaz presales to choose from.
The first is artist presale, which will cover all upcoming tour dates, and is open to those who sign up for alerts before 5pm on Tuesday, September 16.
Emails with the presale access details will be sent out by 9.30am on Wednesday, September 17, and the artist presale will then begin at 11am.
There will then be O2 Priority presale available to O2 or Virgin Media customers, which will also begin at 11am on Wednesday, September 17.
Gorillaz Glasgow presale
If you are only interested in seeing Gorillaz in Glasgow, then there are two additional presales available.
The first is only for OVO customers registered for the company’s OVO Live rewards scheme, which will begin at 11am on Wednesday, September 17.
There is then a separate venue presale for Gorillaz in Glasgow through the Scottish Events Campus. To access this, all you need to do is sign up for the SEC Newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 17.
Venue presale will then begin at 11am on Thursday, September 18.
Gorillaz artist presale:
- For all tour dates
- Presale opens at 11am on Wednesday, September 17
- For access you must sign up here before 5pm on Tuesday, September 16
O2 Priority presale:
- For all UK tour dates
- Presale opens at 11am on Wednesday, September 17
- Access for O2 or Virgin Media customers signed up to O2 Priority only
OVO presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 11am on Wednesday, September 17
- Access for OVO customers registered for OVO Live only
Glasgow venue presale:
- For Glasgow show only
- Presale opens at 11am on Thursday, September 18
- For access you must sign up for the Scottish Event Campus newsletter before 4pm on Wednesday, September 17
Gorillaz ticket prices: How much will they cost?
Ticket prices for Gorillaz will range from £87.65 to £99 (including fees), for their Glasgow show.
While prices will vary depending on venue and ticket type looking at the band’s Birmingham show, it appears as though face value tickets will cost either £75 or £85, while for their Liverpool show tickets will start at £89.20 (including fees).
Overall, to see Gorillaz in 2026 it will cost anywhere from £88 to £100.
Are there any ticket restrictions?
Only six tickets may be sold per person and per person, with any orders exceeding this limit to be cancelled.
In addition, no under-14s will be permitted in the standing area with those under the age of 16 to be accompanied by someone over the age of 18. Only children 8 and up are likely to be allowed in the seated area.
Trueno to support Gorillaz in Glasgow
For their show in Glasgow next March, Gorillaz will be joined by Trueno.
The Argentine rapper, singer and songwriter is set to appear on the band’s upcoming album on a track titled The Manifesto, which also features Proof. He has previously joined Gorillaz live on stage during Quilmes Rock festival in Argentina in 2022.
As for their London stadium show, both Trueno and Sparks will support Gorillaz.
