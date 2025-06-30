Some of the standout performances of Glastonbury 2025.placeholder image
Some of the standout performances of Glastonbury 2025.

Glastonbury 2025: Here are 23 amazing pictures of the festival's most talked about acts - from Olivia Rodrigo to Lewis Capaldi

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

Glastonbury is over for another year (well, two actually - 2026 is a ‘fallow’ year) and there were plenty of memorable moments.

More than 210,000 music fans are making their way home after descending upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

Festival-goers enjoyed hundreds of performances, with The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlining the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

And millions watched on television as the BBC provided wall-to-wall coverage.

Here are 23 pictures of some of the weekend’s biggest and most talked about acts.

Keecap attracted a huge audience on Saturday.

1. Big draw

Keecap attracted a huge audience on Saturday. | Getty Images

Adopted Scot and Celtic fan Rod Stewart played all the hits in his legends slot.

2. Legend

Adopted Scot and Celtic fan Rod Stewart played all the hits in his legends slot. | AFP via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo was the headliner on Sunday - closing out the festival in spectacular style.

3. Closer

Olivia Rodrigo was the headliner on Sunday - closing out the festival in spectacular style. | AFP via Getty Images

As well as singing all her chart-topping hits, Rodrigo welcomed Robert Smith onstage to perform a couple of songs by The Cure.

4. Hit maker

As well as singing all her chart-topping hits, Rodrigo welcomed Robert Smith onstage to perform a couple of songs by The Cure. | AFP via Getty Images

