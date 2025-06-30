More than 210,000 music fans are making their way home after descending upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

Festival-goers enjoyed hundreds of performances, with The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo headlining the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.

And millions watched on television as the BBC provided wall-to-wall coverage.

Here are 23 pictures of some of the weekend’s biggest and most talked about acts.

1 . Big draw Keecap attracted a huge audience on Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Legend Adopted Scot and Celtic fan Rod Stewart played all the hits in his legends slot. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Closer Olivia Rodrigo was the headliner on Sunday - closing out the festival in spectacular style. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales