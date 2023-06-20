Millions applied for the 135 ticket to this year's Glastonbury - but even if you're not there in person you don't need to miss out on the fun.

Around 135,000 people will be enjoying this year's Glastonbury - with millions more watching on television.

This year will see over 90 of the sets at Worthy Farm streamed live on BBC television, along with plenty of interviews, insight and special performances.

Here's what you need to know before settling to watch from the comfort of your couch.

How can I watch Glastonbury 2023 on television?

There will be over 40 hours of coverage of Glastonbury across the BBC, including all the headline sets from Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John. Other acts already confirmed include Lizzo, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again, Kelis, Lewis Capaldi, Måneskin, Raye, Cat Stevens and Wizkid.

Everything will be available on the BBC iPlayers' dedicated Glastonbury Channel, where you can watch live or catch up with sets from across the long weekend. There will also be extensive coverage on BBC1 and BBC2, while the BBC Glastonbury Webcam has already launched, allowing viewers to watch the festival build-up as well as its hustle and bustle over the festival itself.

If that's not enough there's also a brand new Glastonbury’s Greatest Hits channel on BBC iPlayer featuring classic performances from years gone by including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Pet Shop Boys and Wet Leg.

It will all remain up to watch for 30 days after initial broadcast.

Who will be presenting?

The BBC have a huge presenting team at this year's Glastonbury, including Jack Saunders, Cerys Matthews, Craig Charles, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Huw Stephens, Jamz Supernova, Jordan North, Lauren Laverne, Pete Tong, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq, Tom Ravenscroft, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.

What stages are being films in 2023?

This year there will be television cameras at five of the stages at Glastonbury, namely The Pyramid Stage, The Other Stage, West Holts Stage, Woodsies (formerly the John Peel Stage) and The Park Stage.

What are the set times for the televised stages?

Here are the full timings for all the bands performing on the stages set to be broadcast and streamed on the BBC

Friday

Arctic Monkeys 22:15 – 23:45

Royal Blood 20:15 – 21:15

The Churnups 18:15 – 19:30

Texas 16:15 – 17:15

Stefflon Don 14:45 – 15:45

Maisie Peters 13:15 – 14:15

The Master Musicians Of Joujouka 12:00 – 12:45

Saturday Guns N’ Roses 21:30 – 23:45 Lizzo 19:30 – 20:30 Lewis Capaldi 17:35 – 18:35 Aitch 16:00 – 17:00 Amadou & Mariam 14:30 – 15:30 Raye 13:15 – 14:00 Rick Astley 12:00 – 12:45

Sunday Elton John 21:00 – 23:05 Lil Nas X 19:00 – 20:00 Blondie 17:00 – 18:15 Yusuf / Cat Stevens 15:15 – 16:30 The Chicks 13:30 – 14:30 Sophie Ellis-Bextor 12:15 – 13:00 The Bristol Reggae Orchestra And Windrush Choir 11:00 – 11:45

The Other Stage

Friday Wizkid 22:30 – 23:45 Fred Again.. 20:30 – 21:30 Chvrches 18:45 – 19:45 Krept & Konan 17:15 – 18:15 Carly Rae Jepsen 15:45 – 16:45 Lightning Seeds 14:15 – 15:15 The Hives 13:00 – 13:45 Ben Howard 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday Lana Del Rey 22:30 – 23:45 Central Cee 20:45 – 21:45 Manic Street Preachers 18:45 – 19:45 Maggie Rogers 17:15 – 18:15 Generation Sex 15:45 – 16:45 Tom Grennan 14:15 – 15:15 The Lathums 13:00 – 13:45 The Unthanks 11:45 – 12:30

Sunday Queens Of The Stone Age 21:45 – 23:15 The War On Drugs 19:45 – 20:45 Becky Hill 18:00 – 19:00 Dermot Kennedy 16:30 – 17:30 The Teskey Brothers 15:00 – 16:00 Nova Twins 13:45 – 14:30 Japanese Breakfast 12:30 – 13:15 The Joy 11:00 – 12:00

West Holts Stage

Friday Kelis 22:15 – 23:45 Young Fathers 20:30 – 21:30 Joey Bada$$ 19:00 – 20:00 Gabriels 17:30 – 18:30 Louis Cole 16:00 – 17:00 Adg7 14:30 – 15:30 Yaya Bey 13:00 – 14:00 Star Feminine Band 11:30 – 12:30

Saturday Loyle Carner 22:15 – 23:45 Mahalia 20:30 – 21:30 Ezra Collective 19:00 – 20:00 Jacob Collier 17:30 – 18:30 Third World 16:00 – 17:00 Sudan Archives 14:30 – 15:30 Kanda Bongo Man 13:00 – 14:00 Say She She 11:30 – 12:30

Sunday Rudimental 21:45 – 23:15 Candi Staton 20:00 – 21:00 Barrington Levy 18:30 – 19:30 The Hu 17:00 – 18:00 Speakers Corner Quartet 15:30 – 16:30 Black Country, New Road 14:00 – 15:00 Beth Orton 12:30 – 13:30 Skinny Pelembe 11:00 – 12:00

Woodsies

Friday

Hot Chip 22:30 – 23:45 Warpaint 21:00 – 22:00 Tba 19:30 – 20:30 Courteeners 18:00 – 19:00 Pale Waves 16:30 – 17:30 Digga D 15:15 – 16:00 Flo 14:00 – 14:45 Bru-C 12:45 – 13:30 The Sixsters 11:30 – 12:15

Saturday

Christine And The Queens 22:30 – 23:45 Rina Sawayama 21:00 – 22:00 Måneskin 19:30 – 20:30 Tba 18:00 – 19:00 Shame 16:30 – 17:30 The Murder Capital 15:15 – 16:00 Working Men’s Club 14:00 – 14:45 Wunderhorse 12:45 – 13:30 The Last Dinner Party 11:30 – 12:15

Sunday

Phoenix 21:30 – 22:45 Caroline Polachek 20:00 – 21:00 Editors 18:30 – 19:30 Slowdive 17:00 – 18:00 Cat Burns 15:30 – 16:30 The Big Moon 14:00 – 15:00 Cmat 12:30 – 13:30 The Love Buzz 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage

Friday

Fever Ray 23:00 – 00:15 Sparks 21:15 – 22:15 Shygirl 19:45 – 20:45 The Comet Is Coming 18:15 – 19:15 Unknown Mortal Orchestra 16:45 – 17:45 Billy Nomates 15:15 – 16:15 Los Bitchos 14:00 – 14:45 Alabaster Deplume 12:45 – 13:30 Adwaith 11:30 – 12:10

Saturday

Fatboy Slim 23:00 – 00:15 Leftfield 21:15 – 22:15 Tba 19:45 – 20:45 Tinariwen 18:15 – 19:15 Obongjayar 16:45 – 17:45 Jockstrap 15:15 – 16:15 Flohio 14:00 – 14:45 James Ellis Ford 12:45 – 13:30 Max Richter 11:10 – 12:10

Sunday