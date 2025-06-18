The Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will be headlining Bellahouston Park. | Contributed

Polish up your safety pins - Glasgow is going punk this weekend.

Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park is holding a mini festival to celebrate everything punk - headlined by the band who led the scene in the 1970s.

The Sex Pistols (with Frank Carter replacing John Lydon on vocals) will be playing the Glasgow Summer Sessions’ Punk All Dayer this weekend - leading a lineup that’s a ‘who’s who’ of the genre.

The collaboration, between Sex Pistols Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Glen Matlock and punk contemporary force Frank Carter has already played a string of critically-acclaimed gigs - including at Glasgow’s 02 Academy last year.

Now they are back - and here’s everything you need to know about the event.

When is the Punk All Dayer?

The Punk All Dayer takes place at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Saturday, June 21.

Who is playing the Punk All Dayer?

Playing before the Sex Pistols and Frank Carter will be The Stranglers, The Undertones, The Buzzcocks, The Skids and The Rezillos.

What are the stage times for the Punk All Dayer in Glasgow?

All stage times are subject to change, but the plan is for the doors to open at 2pm, before the bands take to the stage as follows.

2.50pm : The Rezillos – 2:50pm

: The Rezillos – 2:50pm 4pm : The Skids – 4pm

: The Skids – 4pm 5.15pm : The Buzzcocks

: The Buzzcocks 6.30pm : The Undertones – 6:30pm

: The Undertones – 6:30pm 8pm : The Stranglers – 8pm

: The Stranglers – 8pm 9.30pm: The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Are tickets still available for the Punk All Dayer?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £69.65. You can find them here.

What does a VIP tickets for the Punk All Dayer get you?

VIP tickets are also available here for £103.25. It gives you access to a ‘secluded area’ away from the main event arena with a private bar area, a variety of street food offerings, seating, flushing toilet facilities and sets by the VIP Garden DJs. The VIP Garden does not have views of the main stage or access to a ‘golden circle’.

Are there any age restrictions at the Punk All Dayer?

It’s over 12s only and anybody under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult minimum per four persons aged under 15 years).

What’s the likely Sex Pistols setlist?

The Sex Pistols, featuring Frank Carter, tend to be playing broadly the same setlist each gig. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.