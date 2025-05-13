Never mind the bifocals – eyewear shop rebrands after Sex Pistols legal row

Band’s lawyers sent shop a “cease and desist” letter highlighing similarities between logo and punk rockers

An optical boutique has decided to change its name after being contacted by lawyers for The Sex Pistols.

The former Spex Pistols shop in Dundee received a “cease and desist” letter last year from representatives of the musicians highlighting similarities between the boutique’s logo and that of the punk rock band, and raising objections.

Glitterbest, which represents the band, said that following discussions it was agreed that the shop could continue using the name Spex Pistols but with a new logo design.

However, boutique owner Richard Cook decided to rebrand the shop rather than operate under the conditions proposed by The Sex Pistols.

The shop in Dundee will be renamed Land O'Spex | Google Streetview

He has now renamed the shop Land O’Spex in a nod to a former bakery shop Land O’Cakes in Dundee.

Mr Cook said: “It is the end of an era for Dundee, but the start of a new chapter for our shop.

“We have very committed customers who support us because we do things differently. Our focus is always on good customer service.”

The shop formerly known as Spex Pistols opened in 2010.

The brand issue arose in 2024 when Mr Cook missed the date to renew his trademark for Spex Pistols for the first time since he obtained the rights in 2012.

‘We are a wee spectacle shop in the smallest street in Dundee’

Mr Cook said: “We missed the renewal of the trademark through unfortunate circumstances but have traded under this name peacefully for 14 years,” adding that the shop has “never been confused with The Sex Pistols”.

He said: “They are a global brand with millions of followers from the punk scene all around the world.

“We are a wee spectacle shop in the smallest street in Dundee concentrating on serving our modest but loyal customer base as best we can.”

Richard Cook outside the Spex Pistols shop in Dundee. optical boutique has decided to change its name after being contacted by lawyers for The Sex Pistols | Ben Douglas "Burnt Bongo"/PA Wire

He added that they “wanted to find a way to continue as Spex Pistols but, in the end, it was simply easier and cheaper to change the name and brand”.

A Glitterbest spokesperson said: “The objection was to the shop’s logo, which uses a very similar stylisation to the Sex Pistols’ logo and is clearly intended to bring the band to mind.

“We have gone to great lengths over many months to be as accommodating as possible in finding a resolution that both protects the Sex Pistols brand, whilst minimising the impact on the shop.