Sione Tuipulotu absence opens door for hot prospect at Glasgow Warriors

Yule will make his debut at centre for Warriors

The absence of Sione Tuipulotu has opened the door for Kerr Yule to make his competitive debut for Glasgow Warriors on Friday night and head coach Franco Smith says the young centre deserves his chance against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship opener at Scotstoun.

Tuipulotu is not being rushed back after his exertions with the British and Irish Lions but Smith reported that he had now had 10 days’ training with Glasgow following a five-week break.

Opportunity therefore knocks for Yule who turned 20 in the summer and came through the local route, playing for GHK, West of Scotland, Glasgow Hawks and Ayrshire Bulls before being given his chance with the Warriors. He showed up well in pre-season against Bath and Northampton and Smith feels he is ready.

Kerr Yule will make his first start for Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

“I thought Kerr played really well in the first two games,” said the coach. “He merits the opportunity to now establish himself.

“He's grown up and he understands the responsibility and the challenge that's ahead and I think we're eager to see if he can take the next steps.”

Smith’s zeal for developing young talent is well known and will be even more important this season given Glasgow’s reduced squad and the departure of a clutch of high-profile players. The coach has spoken about this regularly and feels it’s time to put it into practice “otherwise, all the conversations that we've had before the season is just talk”.

Yule has strength in his pedigree

He said he had “all the confidence in the world” in Kerr who set a new Scotland Under-20 appearances record at the World Rugby U20 Championship in the summer, earning his 25th cap in the Scots' final match against Georgia.

A physically imposing figure, he is the son of Stuart Yule, the national team’s strength and conditioning coach who is a former Commonwealth Games weightlifter and was once Scotland’s strongest man.

Fathers and sons have been a theme this week at Scotstoun and Friday’s match will see Smith come up against his youngest boy, Jean Smith, who is on the bench for the Sharks. The stand-off has worked hard to return from back-to-back injuries and Smith senior said he was looking forward to seeing him make his URC debut.

Sione Tuipulotu will not feature against the Sharks. | SNS Group

There was a family reunion earlier in the week but both men will have their game-heads on on Friday.

“They've been in town since Monday, so his mum had him over for dinner. We have seen each other briefly on Tuesday night, so now it's all business. Hopefully, we'll be able to catch up after the game again.”

Glasgow, who will also give a debut to Dan Lancaster at 10, are without captain Kyle Steyn who is close to full fitness after fracturing his hand playing for Scotland against Samoa in the summer. Zander Fagerson is also missing after hurting his knee while rehabbing the calf injury which forced him to miss the Lions tour.

“He's progressing, but again we'll have to take it one day at a time, or one week at a time,” Smith said of the prop. “It's due to a lot of rehab. He did a lot of slow running and that led to a little bit of bone bruising.

“Hopefully we'll see him before this autumn internationals but at this stage I will not be putting my head on a block on a specific date.”

The teams

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Kyle Rowe, 13 Stafford McDowall (capt), 12 Kerr Yule, 11 Ollie Smith; 10 Dan Lancaster, 9 George Horne; 1 Jamie Bhatti 2 Johnny Matthews, 3 Fin Richardson, 4 Jare Oguntibeju, 5 Alex Samuel, 6 Matt Fagerson, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey. Replacements: 16 Gregor Hiddleston, 17 Rory Sutherland, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Gregor Brown, 21 Euan Ferrie, 22 Jamie Dobie, 23 Adam Hastings.

Sharks: 15 Yaw Penxe; 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Christie Grobbelaar; 10 Jaden Hendrikse, 9 Ross Braude; 1 Simphiwe Matanzima, 2 Fez Mbatha, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 4 Deon Slabbert, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Manu Tshituka, 8 Vincent Tshituka (capt). Replacements: 16 Eduan Swart, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Bathobele Hlekani, 20 Nick Hatton, 21 Jean Smith, 22 Jurenzo Julius, 23 Hakeem Kunene.