GlasGLOW 2025: 80s icons theme revealed as light show returns - dates and when to buy tickets

The annual light show will be back in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens for its eighth year.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish voucher and events company, itison recently confirmed that GlasGLOW will return to the Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens from 24 October – 2 November for its eighth year and with its biggest show yet: GlasGLOW’s Miles Better.

Inspired by the iconic 80s “Glasgow’s Miles Better” campaign that transformed the city’s image, this year’s GlasGLOW is a love letter to Glasgow, celebrating the places, people and culture that make us smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step into nine larger-than-life Glasgow icons, re-imagined at GlasGLOW including the Glasglow Garden Festival, Tam Shepherds World of Magic, and the Clockwork Orange.

Over 80,000 people are expected to descend on the West End for Scotland’s largest Halloween event, powered by a multi-million-pound investment from itison and a team of 150+ creatives and event specialists.

Fan favourites will also return from Marshmallowland’s fairy-lit campfires and fires to toast marshmallows to The Patch, a pumpkin wonderland ideal for pictures.

Contributed

When do GlasGLOW 2025 tickets go on sale?

Earlybird tickets go on sale Wednesday 3 September at 7.30am, exclusively at the GlasGLOW website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said of this year’s event: “Since launching GlasGLOW in 2018, over 80,000 people have joined us at the event every year - it’s become a highlight of the year for families, friends and visitors from across the UK.

“This year is extra special as we bring back the iconic 80s ‘Glasgow’s Miles Better’ campaign in a whole new way, lighting up the city’s icons as you’ve never seen them before.

“Every year peak tickets sell out within minutes so make sure you set a reminder to get the slots you want.”

Earlybird ticket prices

• Under 3s: Free

• Child: from £9

• Adult: from £22

• Fast Pass & Mallow child: from £16

• Fast Pass & Mallow adult: from £30

The show combines immersive sound and light displays, photo opportunities, a street food village and interactive moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets return this year, offering priority entry, a campfire classic marshmallow skewer, and a queue-hop straight into the show’s Marshmallowland.

Organisers continue to prioritise accessibility and inclusion, with Relaxed Sessions on Thursday 30 October at 4:45pm and Sunday 2 November at 4:30pm.

The team from Pamis will also return with Changing Places toilets from 30 October to 2 November, alongside sensory guides, a quiet space, and GLOW passes to support visitors with sensory sensitivities.