Girls Aloud are reuniting and will soon head on tour – here’s everything you need to know about tickets, pre-sale and more.

Kimberley Walsh, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud joined Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce their 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Iconic British girl band Girls Aloud are reuniting for a 2024 arena tour across the UK.

Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will travel across the UK with “The Girls Aloud Show”, named in honour of late band member Sarah Harding, who passed away from cancer in 2021.

Sarah Harding died in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The band promise to celebrate Sarah, their music and the fans who made it possible with a show full of nostalgia.

Here’s everything you need to know about Girls Aloud’s 2024 tour.

Girls Aloud UK tour dates

Girls Aloud have confirmed the following dates for their upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour:

Dublin, 3Arena – Saturday, May 18

Belfast, SSE Arena – Monday, May 20

Manchester, AO Arena – Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24

Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Monday, May 27

Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1

Aberdeen, P&J Live – Tuesday, June 4

Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Saturday, June 8

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – Wednesday, June 12

Leeds, First Direct Arena – Saturday, June 15

Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – Tuesday, June 18

London, The O2 – Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Saturday, June 29

Girls Aloud Scottish shows

Girls Aloud will play two Scottish shows during their arena tour; Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The band will perform at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday, June 4 before heading to Glasgow for a show at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 8.

When are Girls Aloud tickets on sale?

General sale for Girls Aloud tickets begins at 9am on Friday, December 1 via the official Girls Aloud website or through Ticketmaster.

However, there is a pre-sale available for fans from 9am on Wednesday, November 29.

How to sign up for Girls Aloud pre-sale

Pre-sale for the Girls Aloud tour begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 29. To access pre-sale, fans must register on the band’s dedicated sign-up page.

Girls Aloud will be heading on a reunion tour in 2024. Image: Getty

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices have still to be revealed but fans can find out more on Wednesday.

Will the band release new music?

Despite their reunion, Girls Aloud have said they will not be recording any new music.