Girls Aloud tour: Everything you need to know about Girls Aloud reunion - including how to get tickets
Girls Aloud are reuniting and will soon head on tour – here’s everything you need to know about tickets, pre-sale and more.
Iconic British girl band Girls Aloud are reuniting for a 2024 arena tour across the UK.
Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh will travel across the UK with “The Girls Aloud Show”, named in honour of late band member Sarah Harding, who passed away from cancer in 2021.
The band promise to celebrate Sarah, their music and the fans who made it possible with a show full of nostalgia.
Here’s everything you need to know about Girls Aloud’s 2024 tour.
Girls Aloud UK tour dates
Girls Aloud have confirmed the following dates for their upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour:
- Dublin, 3Arena – Saturday, May 18
- Belfast, SSE Arena – Monday, May 20
- Manchester, AO Arena – Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24
- Cardiff, Utilita Arena – Monday, May 27
- Newcastle, Utilita Arena – Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1
- Aberdeen, P&J Live – Tuesday, June 4
- Glasgow, OVO Hydro – Saturday, June 8
- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena – Wednesday, June 12
- Leeds, First Direct Arena – Saturday, June 15
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena – Tuesday, June 18
- London, The O2 – Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23
- Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Saturday, June 29
Girls Aloud Scottish shows
Girls Aloud will play two Scottish shows during their arena tour; Aberdeen and Glasgow.
The band will perform at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday, June 4 before heading to Glasgow for a show at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, June 8.
When are Girls Aloud tickets on sale?
General sale for Girls Aloud tickets begins at 9am on Friday, December 1 via the official Girls Aloud website or through Ticketmaster.
However, there is a pre-sale available for fans from 9am on Wednesday, November 29.
How to sign up for Girls Aloud pre-sale
Pre-sale for the Girls Aloud tour begins at 9am on Wednesday, November 29. To access pre-sale, fans must register on the band’s dedicated sign-up page.
How much are tickets?
Ticket prices have still to be revealed but fans can find out more on Wednesday.
Will the band release new music?
Despite their reunion, Girls Aloud have said they will not be recording any new music.
In an interview with Vogue about the reunion, Cheryl said: “We couldn’t, because Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness. This is about celebrating the 20 years we’ve all had. So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make-up. It will never feel like the old Girls Aloud again but we’ve reached a point where we feel ready to celebrate all of it. Sarah included.”
