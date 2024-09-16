Gary Neville to join The Reytons during upcoming Glasgow show - here's how to get tickets
Former England defender Gary Neville is set to join indie rock band The Reytons during their 2025 UK tour.
Current bassist Lee Holland will temporarily be sitting out of shows as the result of an injury, with Neville set to substitute for the musician. It will include their upcoming show in Glasgow in July next year, as well as dates in Newcastle and Manchester.
The four-piece from Rotherham announced the news on social media, with a video sketch showing the audition “process”.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Reyton’s Glasgow show with Gary Neville.
The Reytons’ UK tour dates with Gary Neville
According to the band, Gary Neville will join them during their 2025 shows in cities including London and Birmingham, as well as their final show at SWG£ Galvanisers Yard in Glasgow.
- February 7 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
- February 8 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
- February 14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- February 15 – Blackpool, Blackpool Tower
- February 22 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- February 28 – Dublin, Academy
- March 1 – Belfast, Limelight
- March 8 – Manchester, Aviva Studios
- July 19 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers Yard
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for The Reytons’ Right Back At It UK tour go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 20 via Ticketmaster.
The Reytons Glasgow presale
In addition to general sale, for The Reytons’ upcoming Glasgow show, there is one presale option available.
Fans who are registered for the group’s mailing list will be able to access The Reytons presale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, September 18.
What is the capacity of SWG3 Galvanisers Yard?
Fans looking to purchase tickets to see The Reytons while Gary Neville joins them will have to act quickly, as the capacity for SWG3 Galvanisers Yard is 4,000 people.
Can Gary Neville play bass?
With Neville set to join The Reytons on tour as their bassist, can he actually play bass?
Well, according to the video the group posted, no. Gary Neville cannot play bass.
Once he finished jumping through hoops in the video, the band tell him: “You’ve literally ticked every box there, pal. I think the only question is now what are you actually like on bass?”
Neville replies: “I’ve never played bass in my life.”
However, he isn’t completely unfamiliar with the music scene having played a DJ set at Kendal Calling earlier this year and previously having played guitar onstage with The Charlatans.
