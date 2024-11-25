Gary Barlow will tour the UK in 2025. | Getty Images

Gary Barlow has announced several Scottish dates as part of his 2025 Songbook Tour.

Gary Barlow has announced a massive solo tour to celebrate his career, with shows lined up for Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

With 41 shows scheduled for 2025, The Songbook Tour will span Barlow’s four-decade long career covering his catalogue of hits from his solo career and his time with Take That.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gary Barlow’s Scottish shows, from if there’s pre-sale to when tickets go on sale.

Gary Barlow Scottish tour dates

As part of his huge 2025 UK and Ireland tour, Barlow will perform six shows in Scotland.

Kicking things off in Aberdeen, here are all of Gary Barlow’s six Scottish tour dates.

Saturday, May 24 2025 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Monday, May 26 2025 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tuesday, May 27 2025 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Thursday, May 29 2025 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Friday, May 30 2025 - Dundee, Caird Hall

Saturday, May 31 2025 - Dundee, Caird Hall

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Gary Barlow’s Songbook Tour will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday, November 29.

Tickets for all UK shows will be available through Ticketmaster, with some also available through AXS and Gigs and Tours.

Gary Barlow presale

If you’re hoping to secure tickets early, or perhaps ensure you are able to get a Christmas present for someone, there are a number of pre-sale options available to Gary Barlow fans.

Those already registered for his official mailing list will already have access to Barlow’s pre-sale, but fans will have until 8am on Monday, November 25 to sign up for artist pre-sale access.

Artist pre-sale will kick off at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 27, and it is the only pre-sale option available across all of Barlow’s UK and Ireland tour dates - including his Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee shows.

Gary Barlow Aberdeen presale

While for the majority of Gary Barlow’s Scottish shows there is just the one presale option available, Aberdeen fans will be able to access an additional pre-sale.

Three mobile customers can register to access the Three+ presale for Gary Barlow’s Aberdeen P&J Live show. The presale will begin at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 27.

How much are Gary Barlow tickets?

Ticket prices for Gary Barlow’s Scottish shows will vary from venue to venue, however fans should expect to pay anywhere from £45 to more than £100.

Tickets for Gary Barlow’s Glasgow shows will range from £52.80 to £98.20 (including fees).

Meanwhile for his Edinburgh Usher Hall show, standard tickets to see Gary Barlow will cost £49.50, £71.50 or £93.50 depending on seating and including fees. For a VIP ticket fans can expect to pay £163.90, though this includes a premium seat, a limited-edition Gary Barlow songbook, an exclusive A4 tour art print which is pre signed by Barlow, a commemorative souvenir laminate and lanyard and a reusable recycled cotton tote bag.

For Barlow’s Aberdeen show, tickets will start at £45 - without fees - though fans can expect similar prices to his Edinburgh and Glasgow shows.