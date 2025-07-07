This year it’ll be taking place from August 1-10, with over 250 events across the ten fun-filled days.
Here are 15 of the biggest acts you can catch. You can buy tickets for them here.
1. Jim Moir/Vic Reeves
Better known as his television alter ego Vic Reeves, Jim Moir will be in converstation in the Big Top at 12noon on Sunday, August 10. He'll be chatting about everything from his TV career to his love of painting birds. | Getty Images
2. Joe Wicks
Fitness expert Joe Wicks willbe talking about his inspirational journey to becoming a household name in the Big Top at 11.30am on Friday, August 1. Pay an extra fiver and you can even take part in a PE session with him. | Getty Images for Disney
3. Sir Chris Hoy
One of Scotland's most successful sporting superstars, Sir Chris Hoy will be in conversation in the Big Top at 11.30am on Saturday, August 9. The winner of six Olympic golds and the 2008 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award will be chatting about his illustrious career and living with stage 4 cancer. | Getty Images for Laureus
4. Steph McGovern
Popular television presenter Steph McGovern will be talking about her debut crime novel 'Dead Line' at the Big Top at 2.30pm on Wednesday August 6. | Getty Images for The National Lo