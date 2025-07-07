There will be plenty of famous faces in North Berwick at the start of August.placeholder image
Fringe By The Sea 2025 Hot Tickets: Here are 15 of the biggest act appearing in North Berwick this August - from Sir Chris Hoy to Vic Reeves

By David Hepburn

Published 7th Jul 2025, 14:19 BST

There’s a stellar lineup at the event this year.

Founded in Fringe by the Sea is a not-for-profit festival held in North Berwick every year featuring a host of event - from book launches to concerts.

This year it’ll be taking place from August 1-10, with over 250 events across the ten fun-filled days.

Here are 15 of the biggest acts you can catch. You can buy tickets for them here.

Better known as his television alter ego Vic Reeves, Jim Moir will be in converstation in the Big Top at 12noon on Sunday, August 10. He'll be chatting about everything from his TV career to his love of painting birds.

1. Jim Moir/Vic Reeves

Better known as his television alter ego Vic Reeves, Jim Moir will be in converstation in the Big Top at 12noon on Sunday, August 10. He'll be chatting about everything from his TV career to his love of painting birds. | Getty Images

Fitness expert Joe Wicks willbe talking about his inspirational journey to becoming a household name in the Big Top at 11.30am on Friday, August 1. Pay an extra fiver and you can even take part in a PE session with him.

2. Joe Wicks

Fitness expert Joe Wicks willbe talking about his inspirational journey to becoming a household name in the Big Top at 11.30am on Friday, August 1. Pay an extra fiver and you can even take part in a PE session with him. | Getty Images for Disney

One of Scotland's most successful sporting superstars, Sir Chris Hoy will be in conversation in the Big Top at 11.30am on Saturday, August 9. The winner of six Olympic golds and the 2008 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award will be chatting about his illustrious career and living with stage 4 cancer.

3. Sir Chris Hoy

One of Scotland's most successful sporting superstars, Sir Chris Hoy will be in conversation in the Big Top at 11.30am on Saturday, August 9. The winner of six Olympic golds and the 2008 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award will be chatting about his illustrious career and living with stage 4 cancer. | Getty Images for Laureus

Popular television presenter Steph McGovern will be talking about her debut crime novel 'Dead Line' at the Big Top at 2.30pm on Wednesday August 6.

4. Steph McGovern

Popular television presenter Steph McGovern will be talking about her debut crime novel 'Dead Line' at the Big Top at 2.30pm on Wednesday August 6. | Getty Images for The National Lo

