Five huge albums that turn 20 in 2024 - including The Killers and a Scottish classic

It's been two decades since one of Scotland's biggest bands released their debut album - and it's not the only landmark record to be celebrating its 20th birthday in 2024.

Franz Ferdinand's eponymous album came out on February 9, 2004, and was a huge success - spawning two UK top ten hits in 'Take Me Out' and 'The Dark of the Matinee'.

It's since sold over 3.6 million copies worldwide, was nominated for Best Alternative Album at the Grammy Awards and won the 2004 Mercury Music Prize.

Here are five other albums that changed the musical landscape 20 years ago.

Arcade Fire: Funeral

The Canadian alt-rock group were little-known before releasing their first album in 2004. Funeral was the first step on a journey that would see Arcade Fire become one of the biggest bands in the world. The album's title was chosen because several band members had recently lost family members - including Win and Will Butler's grandfather.

The Killers - Hot Fuss

Containing the monster hit 'Mr Brightside', which has spent over seven years in the top 100 UK singles chart, Hot Fuss saw The Killers find fame in Britain before their native America. The world soon caught up and their 'glamorous indie rock and roll' became a global concern. Brandon Flowers and co are playing three nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro this June.

Kanye West: The College Dropout

Much has happened since Kanye West released this multi-platinum debut. Back in 2004 though he was simply the most exciting new voice in rap. It took him four years to finish the album and persuade Def Jam Recordings to release it but it was an instant critical and commercial success, selling nearly half a million copies within a week.

Scissor Sisters: Scissor Sisters

Led by a somewhat divisive cover of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', this debut album from Scissor Sisters became the UK's best selling album of 2004. The larger than life American band sealed a perfect year by winning three Brit Awards.

Green Day: American Idiot