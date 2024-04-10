Five Edinburgh Science Festival events you can still get tickets for - including a celebration of video games
The Edinburgh Science Festival comes to an end this Sunday after two weeks of educational fun.
Many of the remaining events have now sold out - so if you fancied going on a lichen walk or finding out about ‘Andy Warhol and the Chemistry of Ice Cream’ then you’re out of luck.
You can still catch something over the weekend though - here are five things that caught our eye there are still tickets available for.
Let’s Play
A must for video game fans, this interactive night at Summerhall’s Dissection Room on Friday, April 12, at 7pm, has a packed programme. There are talks from creatives, researchers and academics, the chance to try out some cutting-edge tech, and the opportunity to play lots of games - from the latest VR to arcade classics. Or you can just relax at the bar and enjoy some AI generated beats.
Medical History Tours
The team at the award-winning Mary King’s Close are running special daily tours for the festival at 4pm, 5.20pm and 7pm. Follow one of Mary King’s Close’s past residents in underground alleyways, delve deeper into the Plague outbreak of 1645, learn how Dr Arnott diagnosed his patients by tasting their urine and uncover the story of the Edinburgh Seven.
Edinburgh Conservation Film Festival
Taking place on Sunday, April 14, from 1pm at the National Museum of Scotland, this event will showcase a series of short films about conservation stories from around the world. Discover some of the people and projects that are helping preserve our global biodiversity through science, passion, and film, followed by a prize-giving ceremony for the winning films.
Spring in the Vegetable Garden
Pop into the Demonstration Garden, at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, on Sunday, April 14, at any time from 12noon-4pm and learn how to grow your own food, whatever space you have. You’ll have the chance to explore the vegetable plots, meet the gardeners and discover fun family-friendly activities.
Ectocarpus: When Seaweed Meets Dance
For something a little more esoteric, head along to The Bayes Centre on Friday, April 12, at 7pm for this intriguing event. Scientific researchers have teamed up with a choreographer for a performance that promises to explore “how dance can aid our work to map and analyse global research collaboration, such as in seaweed research”.
