Learn about 17th century medicine this Edinburgh Science Festival at The Real Mary King's Close

Located beneath the Scottish capital’s iconic Royal Mile, The Real Mary King’s Close is launching a brand-new tour based on 17th century medicine this Edinburgh Science Festival. The new Medical History Tour will explore the nature and development of Edinburgh’s last plague outbreak, as well as the stories of Scots who revolutionised medicine to make it what it is today. All whilst exploring Edinburgh’s iconic underground street.

Edinburgh has famously been a focal point for medical innovation and experimentation. The city’s medical school is the oldest in the English-speaking world and was at the heart of the Scottish Enlightenment. While many amazing discoveries and advancements came from Edinburgh, like everywhere, some ideas were slightly strange…

Guests will learn about everything from the unusual methods of diagnoses employed by local apothecaries – such as former resident of Mary King’s Close, Dr Arnott – to the city’s worst plague outbreak. Due to overcrowding within the city walls, the plague permeated the area in 1645. Those suffering from the plague would hang a white sheet from their window to warn their neighbours to keep away, quarantining themselves while awaiting a visit from the Plague Doctor.

A Plague Doctor at The Real Mary King's Close

Visitors will also learn about key moments in history that defined 19th century medicine, such as the formation of the Edinburgh Seven – an all-female group of aspiring doctors spearheaded by Sophia Jex-Blake, who fought for women’s education and the right to practice medicine. The story of Dr James Barry is also highlighted on the tour, a renowned military surgeon who performed the first successful caesarean section in the British Empire.

The celebrated attraction continues to provide both tourists and locals in Edinburgh with a fascinating glimpse into the city’s dark past. As a result, The Real Mary King’s Close has not only established itself as one of Edinburgh’s top tourist attractions, but as one of the UK’s most highly rated experiences on TripAdvisor.

The new Medical History Tours from part of Edinburgh Science Festival, running from the 30th March to the 14th April. Each year, the world-class Science Festival brings science to life through an exciting array of events, workshops, shows, and talks for all ages. Whether you’re a science enthusiast, a curious mind, a creative or a family looking for an educational adventure, the Edinburgh Science Festival promises amazing and interactive experiences.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people to our brand-new Medical History Tours at The Real Mary King’s Close. On the tour, we delve into the fascinating history of the medical scene here in Edinburgh, hearing from pioneers in the field. Our team is passionate about telling powerful stories and educating people about Edinburgh’s rich history. We can’t wait to see new and familiar faces on the tour and look forward to inspiring the next generation of budding doctors!”

Tours are available on Saturday 30th March, Saturday 6th April and Saturday 13th April.

Tickets are £27 per adult / £22 per child.